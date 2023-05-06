Mental Health Awareness Month is an annual campaign held in May to bring attention to the importance of mental health and to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.
This month-long observance seeks to raise awareness about the prevalence of mental health issues and the need for access to mental health services.
Mental Health Awareness Month also aims to promote positive mental health practices and encourage individuals to prioritize their mental well-being.
By promoting mental health awareness, we can create a society where seeking help for mental health concerns is not only accepted but encouraged, and where mental health is viewed as an integral part of overall well-being.
“Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to break down barriers and promote positive mental health practices,” Diane Bowen, Sr Vice President of Operations at Frontier Health. “At Frontier Health, we believe that seeking help for mental health concerns is a sign of strength, and we are committed to providing accessible and affordable services for those in need. By raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness, we can create a society where individuals can realize their full potential and make meaningful contributions to their communities.”
Having positive mental health allows people to realize their full potential, cope with the stresses of life, work productively, develop healthy relationships, and make meaningful contributions to their communities.
Frontier Health offers services for individuals living with mental health problems and stresses the importance of seeking help when needed.
Warning signs that indicate the need for help include hearing voices, thinking of harming oneself or others, eating or sleeping too much or too little, feeling confused, forgetful, angry, worried, or scared, withdrawing from family and friends, feeling low energy or numbness, experiencing unexplained aches and pains, feeling helpless or hopeless, and engaging in excessive smoking, drinking, or drug use.
Frontier Health offers a wide range of mental health resources for both children and adults and encourages those in need to seek help.
Mental health problems are common and can be treated through proper care, enabling people to recover. Frontier Health emphasizes the availability of affordable services for those living with mental health issues. For more information about Frontier Health’s mental health resources, please visit frontierhealth.org.
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, and has been providing services since 1957.
Its mission is to provide quality services that encourage people to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600.