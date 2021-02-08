NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, released a new call to action on suicide prevention on February 3.
The document, entitled “The Surgeon General’s Call to Action to Implement the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention,” was created in a joint effort from the Action Alliance and the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office. The release highlights six actionable items to be taken to address the public health issue of suicide.
The six actionable items draw upon the strategies outlined in the 2012 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention created by the aforementioned entities. This release marks the document’s first update in nearly a decade. The National Strategy was first drafted for implementation nationwide in 2001.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is the only organization in Tennessee actively working to implement each individual strategy of the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention by having developed the Tennessee Strategy for Suicide Prevention. This state-specific response to the National Strategy document was first drafted in the fall of 2002. The newest version of the Tennessee Strategy was approved by TSPN’s Advisory Council in 2013 and revised most recently in 2019.
“Because of the advancements we have made as a nation, it made sense that it was time to refresh the strategies,” stated TSPN Executive Director Misty Leitsch. “Now we can keep the momentum going by using what we have learned in the last 9 years to home in on all the strategies and better inform our efforts.”
The Network has been working in conjunction with the Lee administration on the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families. Additionally, TSPN is one of several organizations that will benefit from a recent grant award to the Tennessee Department of Health that will fund statewide suicide prevention efforts.
TSPN will implement these six actionable items and continue to strive toward realizing each original strategy through engaging those with lived experience, survivors of suicide loss, experts in the suicide prevention and mental health fields, and other stakeholders across the state.
To view the updated call to action, visit theactionalliance.org. To learn more about the Tennessee Strategy for Suicide Prevention, visit tspn.org/tnstrategy.
About the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) is a statewide organization working tirelessly to eliminate the stigma of suicide. Implementing the Tennessee Strategy for Suicide Prevention as defined by the 2001 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention, our efforts date back twenty years.
Through education efforts and events, our goal is to expose as many people as we can to the facts and numbers of suicide – and to debunk the myths. We offer different trainings specialized for businesses, schools and organizations alike to detect warning and risk factors of suicide.