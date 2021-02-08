Friends in Need Health Center, a nonprofit medical and dental care provider serving uninsured and underinsured residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, is accepting new patients.
The clinic provides medical and dental care on an income-based sliding fee scale to residents of Carter, Greene, Johnson, Hancock, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Tennessee and Lee, Scott and Wise counties in Virginia.
In operation since 1995, the center provides primary medical and dental care, women’s health care, chronic care, exams, immunizations, pharmaceutical assistance, specialist referrals and other services.
Patient applications are available online at friendsinneed.org or may be picked up at the Friends In Need Health Center at 1105 West Stone Drive, Kingsport. The center’s hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday. For questions or more information, call 423-246-0010.