Sparta Dental Clinic

Sparta Dental Group has bee providing free denatla clinics in hawkins County for more than a decade. Last March the volunteer dentists served 41 patients, pulling 160 teeth.

 Sheldon Livesay

The Sparta Dental Group has scheduled a free dental clinic for March 4-5 in Rogersville at the Market Place Building across from the Of One Accord ministry’s Shepherd’s Center.

