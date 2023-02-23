Sparta Dental Group has bee providing free denatla clinics in hawkins County for more than a decade. Last March the volunteer dentists served 41 patients, pulling 160 teeth.
The Sparta Dental Group has scheduled a free dental clinic for March 4-5 in Rogersville at the Market Place Building across from the Of One Accord ministry’s Shepherd’s Center.
Sparta announced, the only service offered this trip will be extractions.
For local residents who need teeth pulled, at no cost, call (423) 921-8044 during business hours Monday through Friday and ask for Joann to schedule your appointment.
The Dental Group will schedule appointments on Saturday March 4 for between 7:30am and 2:30 p.m., or for Sunday March 5 between 7:30- 9 a.m.
Sparta’s volunteer dental team consists three dentists and 19 team members who come together from Nashville, Morristown and as far as Georgia.
They have partnered with Of One Accord Ministry more than a decade, pulling hundreds of teeth and changing the lives of patients who live with pain every day of their lives.
In March of 2022 the Sparta First Baptist Dental Team brought three dentist to Rogersville Saturday to pulled teeth for one full day, serving 41 patients and pulling 160 teeth.
Usually Of One Accord hosts a Dental Mission in the spring and a Dental Mission in the fall.
This past October The Brentwood Baptist Mobile Dental Unit from Brentwood Tenn. was in Rogersville doing free tooth extractions for over 60 patients and cleaning teeth.
