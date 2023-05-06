The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC) is opening its newest Regional Health Center in Morristown.
With the community’s growth, UTMC is pleased to continue expanding services to meet the health care needs of Morristown and the surrounding area.
Located at 6232 W. Andrew Johnson Pike, Talbott, this new facility offers specialty care, infusion and diagnostics services under one roof and the expertise of health care providers from the region’s academic medical center.
“One of our key strategic objectives is providing access to quality health care. We built this regional health center for the community to offer convenient access to health care as this area continues to grow,” said Joe Landsman, President and CEO at UTMC
The new 51,000-square-foot facility will offer diagnostic services such as echo and vascular ultrasound, pulmonary function testing and X-ray. Other outpatient sub-specialty services include cardiology, colon and rectal surgeons, neurosurgeons, physical therapy, pulmonary and critical care, sleep center, urology, wound care and hyperbarics.
Regional Health Center—Morristown is the fourth regional health center the medical center has opened to better serve the region. UTMC opened Regional Health Center—Sevierville in December 2014, Regional Health Center—Lenoir City in December 2017 and Regional Health Center—Halls in February of this year.
To schedule an appointment at the facility, call the medical center’s Healthcare Coordination line at (865)305-6970. For more information about the Regional Health Center—Morristown, call (423)690-3400 or visit UTMedicalCenter.org.