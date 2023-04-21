Michael and Jessica Paul

Michael and Jessica Paul operate the Veterans Center of East Tennessee on McKinney Avenue in Rogersville. Their $20,000 funding request was denied Monday by the county commission’s Budget Committee.

 Sheldon Livesay

The county commission’s Budget Committee rejected a request Monday from the Rogersville based Veterans Center of East Tennessee for $20,000 in opioid settlements funds to provide recovery services to local veterans.

Rogersville, TN

4-17-23

