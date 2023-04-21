The county commission’s Budget Committee rejected a request Monday from the Rogersville based Veterans Center of East Tennessee for $20,000 in opioid settlements funds to provide recovery services to local veterans.
Michael and Jessica Paul, who started the Vet Center one year ago at 105 W. McKinney Avenue, appeared before the commission’s Budget Committee Monday to make their case for the funds.
Following a lengthy discussion the committee voted 5-1 to pull the $20,000 request resolution from commission’s April 24 agenda. Committee members said they would like to see more of a track record on the part of the Vet Center, as well as an outline plan for programs and spending the money, before committing county funding.
Although the original $1.6 million opioid settlement fund that Hawkins County received last year has been depleted, new settlement funds from different opoiod lawsuits are now arriving in Hawkins County.
Some of those funds are restricted to opioid abatement uses, and some have no restrictions.
Currently the Vet Center has 30 case files, but Jessica Paul said the center has more than 200 visits per month.
Jessica told the committee the $20,000 would be used for three programs including harm reduction, prevention programs, and counseling. The counseling aspect would include Jessica becoming a certified drug counselor and begin offering outpatient programs at the Vet Center.
Harm reduction involves acquiring training to use NARCAN and similar products to revive a person who is overdosing.
The Vet Center’s prevention programs includes a 12 Step program which is a combination of the scientific method, traditional method, and faith-based method.
“The scientific method is called Smart Recovery, the traditional method would be AA/NA (Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous), and Faith based would be CR (Christian Recovery),” Jessica told the committee.
A recovering addict, Jessica said she is now eligible to become a certified addiction counselor which would allow her to provide counseling services at the Vet Center. Certification would also allow her to work in jails, institutions, and drug courts, and offer intensive outpatient programs.
Earlier this year the Vet Center requested $175,000 in ARPA funding to launch a larger scope of programs.
“We scratched that entire budget because we want to just do a little bit, let you see who we are — the integrity and transparency that we carry with us — and go from there,” Jessica told the committee.
Michael Paul told the committee they have other programs at the Vet Center including a leather shop and instructor; and computer training and resume building.
“We’re able to help these veterans in so many other areas that surround addiction,” Michael said. “Isolation is the key root problem to addiction. If we can get these guys to come out of their house, and do something different other than sitting at home drinking beer in front of the TV all day.”
Committee member Josh Gilliam told the Pauls they are doing good work.
“The things you just described are amazing and we need things like that in our community,” Gilliam said. “My reservation is two things. One, the amount of time you’ve been in operation. This is county money. Government dollars, and in some ways you’re still almost a startup. I would like to see a little bit more of a track record before contributing to that.”
Committee member Robbie Palmer said he’d like to see a program outline, as well as an updated budget plan for the funding.
Committee member Danny Alvis made a motion to move the $20,000 request on the full commission, but it failed for a lack of a second.
Committee member Tom Kern made a motion to pull the resolution for further study, which was approved 5-1 with Alvis opposed.