Dallas Walker, formerly a homeless addict is turning his life around. Seven months sober, Walker is working. He is off the streets and plans to complete his associates degree.

 By Jeannie Baitinger

Employed and seven months clean, recovering homeless addict Dallas Walker figured out that the secret to sobriety was understanding that the cravings will pass.

