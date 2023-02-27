Employed and seven months clean, recovering homeless addict Dallas Walker figured out that the secret to sobriety was understanding that the cravings will pass.
Walker has previously lived on the streets and in his car, but today he is changing his life. Walker gives much credit to Hawkins County Sessions Judge Todd Ross for helping him get into a treatment program.
He is a graduate of Cherokee High and is lacking seven classes for his associates degree with plans to finish school. And he has taken himself off of the streets and returned to work.
Walker has actually been homeless three times in his life. Two years ago he found himself living in his car for a year and a half following a relapse. Walker completed a year of rehab at New Opportunities in Maryville.
Yet he relapsed again. Walker returned for another six months. Today he is sober for seven months and he has a message for other struggling addicts.
“In rehab they tell us not to get involved in a relationship with another addict,” Walker told the Review. “I did it anyways and sure enough, when she relapsed so did I. My choice was alcohol and at one point I was drinking a half gallon of 92% rum every single day.”
Walker added, “I have used drugs too and I have been saved by Narcan administered by total strangers not once but twice. I overdosed on fentanyl both times.”
Support in the hardest times
Walker had been in some legal trouble and Judge Ross originally gave him the option to enter rehab. Ordered into the program for six months, Walker went back on his own for another 6 months. “New Opportunities has the greatest support group I have ever seen,” Walker said. “But I have also had some other support in my hardest times.”
“When you are homeless, clothing is everything. I can remember it being so cold outside that when I woke up my pants had frozen to the ground. I have been helped so much by Array Of Hope and God’s Blueprints. I was never judged or made to feel bad about myself from Array of Hope or God’s Blueprints and I owe my survival to them.”
‘Cannot afford to buy clothing’
Donna Ramos who is the director of Array of Hope, tells about meeting Walker.
“He needed clothing in a very bad way,” Ramos said. “Here, at Array of Hope we help anyone who cannot afford to buy clothing. We encourage the community to feel free to share your needs with us and we will do our best to help you. There is no catch, just come in please.”
Ramos added, “In Walker’s case he asked for a jacket. But we knew he was trying to survive outdoors and we encouraged him to take as much clothing as he needed, including shoes. And he returned to say he was sober, had a job and needed work clothing. We were more than happy to provide that for him and he did go to work.”
Survival during winter
Walker also shared his experience with God’s Blueprints.
“I went to ask them for help,” Walker said. “I was told I could shower there. They also told me I was welcome to come for the meal provided daily during the week. They gave me food for the weekend too. That was this winter. It was freezing outdoors.”
Walker added, “They gave me a heated sleeping bag and a battery and told me feel free to come back for a charged battery every day too. They made sure I would survive and without them and Array of Hope I doubt I could have. I was now sober but still homeless as a consequence of my addiction.”
Waker noted that it’s not easy to get a job when you are homeless, even during recovery.
‘The cravings will pass’
But, Ramos had faith in Walker and recommended me for a job as a cook.
“I got lucky and got a chance and I’d love to credit my employer but she doesn’t want to be mentioned, saying I should get all the credit for staying sober. I love my job so much,” Walker said.
When asked what the future holds for him, Walker said, “I want a future. Things are different this time. I have a place to stay for now. My goals are to get a place of my own and then a car. I lack seven classes for an associates degree and I plan to finish that. 3 dimensional architectural drafting is my interest.
He added, “For other addicts out there struggling, I have a message for you. Get into a good program. And remember the secret to sobriety is to understand the cravings will pass.”