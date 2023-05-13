I’ve been hip to the truth/lies of what fat actually catalyzes in our bodies for quite some time but recently I heard my instructor give an analogy that really drives the point home in a clear way so I figured this is a good place to start.
Imagine there’s a fire.
In your body that fire would represent inflammation. What is cholesterol? Believe it or not cholesterol is actually the firefighter coming in with the water hose to put out the fire.
That’s right, cholesterol is actually working to take away the inflammation in the body. So instead of asking how we get rid of cholesterol, the better question becomes why is there so much inflammation in my body that is then causing my cholesterol to be so high?
It’s super important to remember that while we’ve been told dietary fat is the main problem with cardiovascular disease:
1. Dietary intake of fat barely and rarely has any effect on your actual cholesterol levels.
2. Fats are essential nutrients and actually one of the most important things you can do to maintain a healthy cardiovascular system is to get lots of them.
Fats are THE predominant source of energy for the heart. Fatty acids are what make up the membranes of the cells of the heart, the tissues of the heart and the coronary arteries.
They are critical in managing inflammation which is now known to be a key contributor to heart disease. The key is to make sure you’re eating healthy good fats.
The fats that cause inflammation and cardiovascular disease are what I’m sure you’re already aware of: hyper processed vegetable oils, hydrogenated oils and margarines.
This is the stuff you want to stay away from.
The other thing that causes inflammation for every organ and system in your entire body is of course sugar. If you’re wondering why we’ve been so severely misled it’s always smart to play a little game called follow the money.
Circa 1964 a study was conducted by scientists at Harvard University stating that saturated fats cause heart disease. Project 226 was the name of the study and it was confirmed several years ago that this study was funded by the sugar industry.
Why would they do that? Well pick up any boxed bagged ultra processed food from the inner isles of the grocery and you will likely find some form of sugar in it. Sugar is more addictive than crack so why not put it into your products to keep us buying them.
Just remember that bad fats/sugar are the sharks and good fats/cholesterol are actually your friend folks.
Low density lipoproteins (LDL) carry cholesterol from the liver to the body cells to perform various functions.
High density lipoproteins (HDLs) remove excess cholesterol from body cells and transport them back to the liver for elimination.
Neither lipoproteins are “good” or “bad” they are just a part of how the body functions and just like many other systems in the body they can also become imbalanced.
Cholesterol:
1. Is required to maintain and build cellular membranes.
2. Modulates membrane fluidity.
3. Converts in the liver to make bile which helps you breakdown digest/utilize your fats.
4. Is a precursor to vitamin D and all your steroid hormones.
One of the greatest things about more dietary fat intake is that you will find yourself craving sugar less because when your body is getting what it needs you feel more satiated. Eating more good fats and eating less sugar is what makes the unwanted weight come off.
