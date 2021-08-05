The Northeast Regional Health Office continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-10 testing at all eight local health departments in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties.
VACCINE INFORMATION: The northeast region local health departments continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments are not required. Drive-through and walk-in options vary by location and masks are required to enter health department facilities.
Hancock County, 178 Willow Street, Sneedville, M, W, F 8:30-9:30 am T, Th 8:30-9:30 am
Hawkins County-Church Hill, 247 Silver Lake Road
Church Hill, M, W, F 8:30-9:30 am T, Th 8:30-9:30 am
Hawkins County-Rogersville, 201 Park Blvd, Rogersville, M, W, F 8:30-9:30 am T, Th 8:30-9:30 am