Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is among several US Representatives to re-introduced the Rural Physician Workforce Production Act.
H.R. 834 is bipartisan legislation that improves Medicare reimbursements and enhances the current structure of the Medicare-funded graduate medical education (GME) program to bring more medical residents and doctors to rural areas.
Joining Harshbarger in sponsoring this bill are Kim Schrier M.D. (D-WA), Don Bacon (R-NE), and Henry Cuellar (D-TX).
The Rural Physician Workforce Production Act:
Lifts the current caps on Medicare reimbursement payments to rural hospitals that cover the cost of taking on residents;
Allows Medicare to reimburse urban hospitals that send residents to train at rural health care facilities during a resident rotation;
Establishes a per-resident payment initiative to ensure rural hospitals have the resources to bring on additional residents.
“Having served as a pharmacist in East Tennessee for over 30 years, I understand the unique needs and challenges that face our rural communities. Rural regions struggle to recruit and retain physicians and other practitioners, resulting in a lack of access for patients and families,” Harshbarger said. “My bill will help make rural residency programs more attractive and sustainable as well as strengthen our rural physician pipeline. This is a practical solution to encourage doctors and other health professionals to train in underserved rural regions and keep their lifesaving talents in the areas that need it most.”
Dr. Tochi Iroku-Malize, who is President American Academy of Family Physicians the shortage of primary care physicians across the country, particularly in rural areas, must be addressed.
“That’s why the AAFP is pleased to endorse the Rural Physician Workforce Production Act, which will take concrete action to support rural residency training and alleviate physician shortages in rural communities,” Iroku-Malize said. “This legislation addresses health inequities by strengthening the physician workforce in communities that desperately need more physicians and would provide much needed federal support to incentivize residents to train in rural areas. This bill is a critical step toward stemming our national physician workforce shortage and ensuring patients have equitable access to timely and comprehensive care.”
ACOFP President Bruce R. Williams noted that many osteopathic family physicians serve as the sole access point for critical health care services in the rural communities they serve.
They witness firsthand the challenges that rural Americans face in obtaining primary care services,” Williams said. “We are grateful that Representatives Harshbarger and Schrier are leading the effort to increase access to primary care services in rural areas by introducing the Rural Physician Workforce Production Act of 2023 in the House. This legislation is essential in resolving the geographic maldistribution of primary care physicians by providing equitable access to care for patients in all areas of the country.”
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is a member of the House Rural Health Care Coalition, the Republican Doctors Caucus, and the Congressional Telehealth Caucus.