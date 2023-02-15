The Hawkins County Health Departments will be providing 2 Naloxone training opportunities for the community later this month.
The trainings will be offered on Thursday, Feb. 23 6-7:15 p.m. at the Church Hill location, 247 Silver Lake Road; and on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6-7:15 p.m. at the Rogersville location, 201 Park Boulevard.
Each training is limited to the first thirty 30 that call and register.
Naloxone (brand name Narcan) is a medication used to block or reverse the effects of opioids in overdose situations.
The effects of Naloxone typically last thirty minutes to an hour and can be repeated as necessary. When Naloxone is provided during an opioid emergency, Emergency Medical Services still need to be contacted immediately as symptoms of an overdose may return.
Examples of opioids include OxyContin, Morphine, Demerol, Percocet, Vicodin and Dilaudid. These medications are commonly prescribed for pain relief. An illegal form of an opioid is heroin.
Symptoms of an overdose can include depressed or irregular breathing, confusion, delirium, vomiting, extreme sleepiness, or inability to wake up, loss of consciousness, respiratory arrest and cold, clammy skin.
The Naloxone training at each health department location will teach individuals how to effectively use the Naloxone nasal spray when a suspected opioid overdose has taken place.
Kits containing the Naloxone nasal spray will be given to those that attend the training at no cost. Only one kit per household will be issued.
To register for the Hawkins County trainings see below:
Thursday, February 23rd at the Church Hill Health Department call 423-357-5341.
Tuesday, February 28th at the Rogersville Health Department call 423-272-7641.
Hancock County
The Hancock County Health Department will be providing Naloxone training for the community on Thursday, Feb. 16 6-7:15 p.m. at the Hancock County Health Department, 178 Willow Street. The training is limited to the first 30 that call and register.
Kits containing the Naloxone nasal spray will be given to those that attend the training at no cost. Only one kit per household will be issued.
To register for the training on Feb. 16 call the Hancock County Health Department at 423-733-2228.