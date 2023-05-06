The ALS Association will hold their annual Tri-Cities Walk to Defeat ALS at Borden Park on May 13. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the Walk starting at 10 a.m.
The ALS Association will hold their annual Tri-Cities Walk to Defeat ALS at Borden Park on May 13. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the Walk starting at 10 a.m.
People living with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers, and others impacted by ALS will join the fight to find a cure at the Tri-Cities Walk to Defeat ALS.
ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease, which gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe. ALS has no known cause or cure, but the ALS communities in Bristol, Johnson City, and Kingsport areas are rallying together to do whatever it takes to change that. The community will come together to honor a loved one with the disease, remember those who have passed, and raise awareness and critical fundraising support for the fight against ALS.
With just two to five years to live, people living with ALS have an urgent need, and the community is stepping in to fill it by walking for those who can’t. The Walk to Defeat ALS® is The ALS Association’s signature event in which all funds directly support cutting-edge research, programs, and patient care.
With only two to five years to live, people living with ALS have an urgent need, and the community is stepping in to fill it by walking for those who can’t. The Walk to Defeat ALS® is The ALS Association’s signature event in which all funds directly support cutting-edge research, programs, and patient care. Last year’s virtual event raised more than $32,000 with over 140 Walkers.
Participants can register at www.walktodefeatALS.org, or by phone at 865-344-0815. All registered participants who raise $100 or more receive a commemorative t-shirt. Supporters who register or make donations online are not required to attend the Walk.
The ALS Association is the largest philanthropic funder of ALS research in the world. The Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS.
The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure.
For more information about The ALS Association, visit our website at als.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.