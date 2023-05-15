Hawkins County EMS director Jason Murrell made it clear to county commissioners last week that if his department doesn’t receive a large funding increase in 2023-24, he can’t continue providing ambulance service at the current level.
Hawkins County EMS received a contribution of $71,000 in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. That’s not including $300,000 HCEMS was was awarded earlier this year from the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement fund.
The HCEMS request for the proposed 2023-24 budget is $600,000, an increase of $529,000.
Murrell told the county commission’s Budget Committee during May 11 budget hearings that the two main problems are inability to hire enough staff, which results in a massive overtime bill; as well as inability to receive adequate reimbursements for transporting patients on Medicare/Medicare.
For example, Murrell said TennCare patients make up about 90 percent of their patient transports, but TennCare only pays about 40% of what it costs EMS to transport a patient.
Murrell told the Budget Committee, “This request is what Hawkins County EMS needs, not wants, to ensure the sustainability of what Hawkins County EMS currently provides to the citizens of Hawkins County. EMS in general is approaching critical levels of sustainability.”
Murrell noted that he has lost employees to higher paying departments in surrounding counties, and current employees “may follow suit”.
One of the main benefits sought by employees is a retirement plan. The commission and HCEMS are expected to enter into discussions in the coming months about establishing a joint venture to address the retirement issue.
In the meantime, however, Murrell said his department needs additional funding to keep the service up to the current level of providing Hawkins County five 24/7 ambulances.
“We’ve got to maintain our equipment, always having to update it or purchase replacements for the equipment we have,” Murrell told the committee. “(Funding is needed to) increase pay or benefits to be more attractive to retain or recruit new employees, to make sure we have enough people to run those trucks.”
Committee chairman Jason Roach said if the county was to contribute that much money, it should take over EMS and make it a county department.
“I don’t oppose that,” Murrell said. “I feel with the joint venture, were it to remain a non-profit, we’d be eligible for certain grant opportunities that a fully, 100 percent county funded agency isn’t eligible for.”
Roach asked if the $529,000 increase isn’t approved, will HCEMS be able to continue operating.
“I can’t guarantee the continuation of five trucks, 24 hours a day, due to the lack of workforce and having to backfill with so much overtime,” Murrell said. “That’s going to eat into whatever revenue we take in.”
Roach: “What’s the least you can take to keep working?”
Murrell: “I do know in previous years we’ve requested $300,000. I believe at $300,000 it would be extremely, extremely tight. But, it would be showing some improvement to (employees) who are potentially looking elsewhere.”
The May 10-12 budget hearings were for information purposes only. The Budget Committee received the first draft of the 2022-23 budget with a $2 million deficit.
The Budget Committee will meet again on May 30 at 8:30 a.m. to begin making decisions for the second draft of the budget.
Including the HCEMS request the total amount of non-profit contribution increases requested is $638,350.
The following other non-profit contribution increases have been requested in the 2023-24 budget:
Carters Valley VFW $34,800 for a total of $64,800 equipment.
Goshen Valley VFD $45,000 for a total of $75,000 for equipment.
Persia VFD $20,000 for a total of $50,000 for equipment.
Church Hill Rescue Squad $5,750 for a total of $66,750 for equipment and capital projects.
Hawkins County Library System $10,500 for a total of $115,500 for salaries.
Hawkins County Humane Society $5,000 for a total of $35,000 to address increased operating expenses.
Second Harvest Food Bank a new request of $2,500 to assist with supplying food banks and community kitchens in the county.