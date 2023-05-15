Jason Murrell

Hawkins County EMS director Jason Murrell told the county commission’s Budget Committee on May 11 that he won’t be able to maintain five full time ambulances in the county 24/7 without a substantial amount of additional county funding.

 Jeff Bobo

Hawkins County EMS director Jason Murrell made it clear to county commissioners last week that if his department doesn’t receive a large funding increase in 2023-24, he can’t continue providing ambulance service at the current level.

