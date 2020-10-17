Halloween marks the first stop on the holiday season highway. It is a time of great excitement and fun for young and old, with costumes, tricks and treats brightening up an autumn day. Hard core Halloween enthusiasts may spend hundreds of dollars each year on decor, costumes and other accessories. But what if there were a way to save on favorite Halloween items?
You don’t have to break the bank to enjoy Halloween hijinks. With some innovative and cost-saving ideas, it’s possible to save money, which is always helpful with Thanksgiving and December festivities on the horizon.
• Use online resources. There’s a good chance you can find do-it-yourself project ideas for any number of tasks on your Halloween to-do list. Want to craft an authentic-looking witch’s broom? Need a free pumpkin-carving template? Want to create a haunted house tableau with items you already have in your shed or garage? Do a quick online search to find ways to achieve all of these ideas and more.
• Borrow what you need. Each year many parents purchase new costumes for their children that are easily outgrown by the time the next Halloween rolls around. That leads to a surplus of Halloween costumes with little wear and tear. Parents can set up a costume swap with other parents to find high-quality costumes for their children and often themselves. If a friend is doing a “Grease”-inspired 1950s party and you’re in possession of a “Pink Lady” jacket, offer to lend it out for the party.
• Rely on e-vites. Spread the word about your Halloween party or trunk-or-treat event via digital invitations. Many services offer free invitations that don’t require a subscription to their services. Another no-cost idea is to download an image from a copyright-free clip-art service and modify it using available phone applications to include party details. Then simply text out your invitation to friends.
• Buy in bulk. Pool your spending resources with other people and utilize wholesale or bulk-buying services to meet your Halloween needs. Consumers can save on the per-item cost when items are purchased in bulk. This can be applied to decorations, food, candy, and more.
• Shop candy sales. You already know when Halloween will arrive, so use the months prior to stock up on candy as it goes on sale. This way you need not pay a premium for favorite sweets to give out to trick-or-treaters.
These are just a few ways to save on Halloween supplies and still make the day a spooktacular success.