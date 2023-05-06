Healthy Kingsport is excited to announce that Farmacy Fit is returning for the 2023 farmer’s market season.
Farmacy Fit is a farmer’s market incentive program, which aims to incentivize the purchase of local produce by making it more accessible to consumers. Farmacy Fit will begin on May 6th at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market and will be held each Saturday through market season.
“We have been counting down the days for Farmacy Fit since last market season,” said Desteny Clemons, Healthy Kingsport Director and Makenzy Bennett, Program Coordinator.
Physical Activity with Nutrition
Farmacy Fit will begin on May 6th at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate on Wednesday and Saturday mornings 9-11 a.m. throughout the market season. Upon arrival, sign in with the Healthy Kingsport Team at the welcome booth inside the Farmer’s Market building.
Participants will then walk a one-mile walking route at their own pace. Farmacy Fit is open to everyone, and each person who participates (including kids!) will receive $3 in tokens.
At the completion of the route, participants will return to the booth to receive their tokens to spend on fresh Farmer’s Market fruits and vegetables from local participating vendors. Tokens will expire at the end of the market season so be sure to cash them in.
Farmacy Fit, now funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee and the United States Department of Agriculture, has grown and can reach more consumers and result in more sale for local farmers.
Farmer’s market incentive programs encourage consumers to buy more local products from local producers while having the added benefit of reducing the strain of food insecurity. According to Feeding America, 15.3% of people in Northeast Tennessee are food insecure. This amounts to nearly 80,000 people who worry about having enough food.
“We are very excited to work with Healthy Kingsport and ARCD for the return of Farmacy Fit at the Kingsport Farmers Market this season. This is a great program that not only benefits customers with access to fresh foods but also boosts the sales of these foods at our market, which has a positive impact on our vendors,” says Kristie Leonard, City of Kingsport’s Special Events and Cultural Arts Manager.
Walks will take place rain or shine unless it is thundering. Kingsport Market is held at the Kingsport Farmers Market Pavilion, located at 308 Clinchfield St. Kingsport, TN 37660.
For more information about how to get involved in this program, call Desteny Clemons, Director of Healthy Kingsport, at (423) 392-8837 or email at dclemons@healthykingsport.org.