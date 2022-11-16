While the Swedish tea ring is a delicious treat year-round, foodies suggest that it got its start as part of the grand Swedish Christmas feast.
To this day, many families serve up the holiday version of the Swedish tea ring on Christmas morning. Covered in snow-like icing and sprinkled with chopped green and red cherries, it makes a festive addition to the holiday table.
While the tea ring can (and should) be made in advance, it isn’t for the faint of heart, nor should it be considered a fast food. Most recipes warn that it can take three hours or more, with most of it in the prep time. The reward comes from the appreciation of all who bite into this delicious Christmas treat.
In 1967, Betty Crocker provided this recipe for the cinnamon-swirled pastry:
Swedish Tea Ring
Prep time: 2 hours,
45 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 12-14
Ingredients
For the dough:
2 packages active dry yeast
1/2 cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit)
1/2 cup lukewarm milk (scalded then cooled)
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
4 1/2 to 5 cups all-purpose flour
For the filling:
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 cup raisins
For the glaze:
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
3 tablespoons milk
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
For decor (optional):
1/2 to 1 cup candied cherries
1/2 to 1 cup whole pecans or sliced almonds
Directions
1. Make the dough: Dissolve yeast in warm water. Stir in milk, sugar, salt, eggs, butter, and 2½ cups of the flour. Beat until smooth. Mix in enough remaining flour to make dough easy to handle. Turn dough onto lightly floured board; knead until smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Place in greased bowl; turn greased side up. (At this point, dough can be refrigerated 3 to 4 days.) Cover; let rise in warm place until doubled in size, about 1½ hours. (Dough is ready if impression remains when touched.) Punch dough down. Roll the dough into rectangle, 15 x 9 inches, on lightly floured surface.
2. Add the cinnamon-raisin filling: Spread dough with the 5 tablespoons softened butter; sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon and raisins. Roll up tightly, beginning at 15-inch side. Pinch edge of dough into roll to seal well. Stretch roll to make even. With sealed edge down, shape into ring on lightly greased cookie sheet. Pinch ends together. With scissors, make cuts 2/3 of the way through ring at 1-inch intervals. Turn each section on its side. Cover; let rise until double, about 30-40 minutes. Heat oven to 375°F. Bake until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. (If tea ring browns too quickly, cover loosely with aluminum foil.)
3. While tea ring is baking, prepare the glaze: Mix together the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla until glaze is smooth and of desired consistency. When the tea ring is done, remove from oven. Spread with glaze and, if desired, decorate with nuts or candied cherries while still warm. Enjoy!