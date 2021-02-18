The Kingsport Farmers Market will begin accepting online and paper applications for vendors for its 2021 season on Friday, February 19.
Every vendor must reapply for the market each new season. The application is available online by going to kingsportfarmersmarket.org and clicking on “Become a Vendor.” Anyone who prefers a paper application can visit Kingsport City Hall or the Kingsport Carousel to pick one up, or request one by phone at (423)392-8414. Applying vendors can drop off completed paper applications at the same locations.
Before applying, vendors should take time to review the Vendor Handbook on the Kingsport Farmers Market website, linked on the “Become a Vendor” page. A paper copy will accompany a paper application. This handbook lists KFM’s policies regarding what types of vendors are eligible to sell at the Market, as well as what kind of documentation you might need.
Applying vendors should be prepared to follow COVID-19 protocols, including spaced booths and designated entrances and exits to the market. More information will follow after applying.
Vendor acceptance, placement and dates granted are at the discretion of the Kingsport Farmers Market staff. All accepted vendors will be notified on or before April 15, 2021.
The 2021 season will begin with a soft opening on Saturday, April 24 and a grand opening on Saturday, May 5. Stay tuned for more details. The Kingsport Farmers Market hopes all its new and returning vendors will help to make the 2021 a success!
About the Kingsport Farmers Market: The Kingsport Farmers Market, part of the City of Kingsport, manages the weekly markets at the Kingsport Farmers Market facility. The Kingsport Farmers Market’s mission is to provide a vibrant, diverse market place for local and regional farmers and artisans to sell their products to the Kingsport community.