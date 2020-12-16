Food City and Dietz & Watson teamed up to host a Hometown Heroes Holiday promotion. The campaign began November 11th and ran through December 8th.
Food City and Dietz & Watson are donating a truck load of hams and groceries to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee for every pound of Dietz & Watson quality deli meats and cheeses sold at corresponding Food City locations during the promotion.
The truck load donation will be presented to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee as indicated above. As valued members of the media, we invite you to cover this exciting community-related event.
Food City and Dietz & Watson also partnered with local radio station 98.5 WTFM. Throughout the promotion, listeners were asked to nominate local essential workers to be recognized for their extraordinary efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. One winner was selected each week to receive a $200 Food City Gift Card, Dietz & Watson Chef Carved Dinner Ham, turkey and other promotional prizes.
Food City also recognized ten of their Supermarket Heroes for their extraordinary efforts in serving their customers and community during the pandemic. The winners received a Food City Gift Card and prize pack.