Some people may argue that bacon should be its own food group. Bacon has the potential to improve any recipe with it’s salty, addictive flavor, but it is equally delicious all on its own. It’s found in breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Those who have tried chocolate-covered bacon also may insist that bacon holds its own as a dessert.
Bacon is a salt-cured pork product that is made from pork belly or less fatty back cuts. Just as there are many different ways to incorporate bacon into favorite dishes, there are several methods to preparing the food, including in a fryer, on the stovetop, in a microwave, or in the oven. While each chef has his or her preferences, oven cooking may produce the most consistent results.
According to The Spruce: Eats, bacon is fatty so it needs to be cooked slowly at a low temperature so that most of the fat renders away while leaving the finished product crispy and golden brown. To achieve this most easily, arrange bacon slices on a sheet pan and place in the center rack of a cold oven. Close the door and turn the oven on to 400 F. Check the bacon after 17 to 20 minutes. The bacon is done when it is golden brown but not excessively crisp. Cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the bacon slices and how quickly the oven reaches temperature. Remove the sheet pan and transfer the bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any fat. Cooking bacon in this manner also enables home chefs to prepare a greater amount of bacon at one time, which can be beneficial when feeding a hungry crowd.
When you have a batch of bacon, transform it into any number of different recipes, including as a variation on the classic BLT sandwich. Enjoy “BLT Bites” from Home Made Interest, a food and entertaining blog. It’s great as an appetizer for the holidays, or for mouth-sized morsels while watching a sports game.
BLT Bites
Makes 12 servings
12 crackers, such as RITZ®
1 cup spring mix salad
4 slices cooked bacon
4 grape tomatoes, sliced
3 teaspoons mayonnaise
1. Cut the bacon into 1-inch squares.
2. Chop salad mix into small pieces and mix with mayonnaise.
3. Scoop a teaspoon of salad on each cracker and place a piece of bacon on top.
4. Top with a slice of grape tomato.