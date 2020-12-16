Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee (SHFBNT) Child Hunger Relief programs help ensure children in the eight-county region have food to eat year-round, especially when school is out of session. Counties served are Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington. Child Hunger Relief programs include the Food for Kids Backpack Program that provides healthy food for children to take home from school. Also included are school food pantries and SHFBNT mobile food distributions at schools that provide hunger relief for families in times of need. During the summer months, the Summer Food Service program provides healthy lunches and take-home food boxes.
Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap 2020 study shows over 20% of children in Northeast Tennessee may be food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to adequate food. Feeding America also reports food insecure children are more likely to struggle with hunger than the general population. Hungry children are at greater risk of health, social and behavioral challenges, including stunted development, anxiety, and low academic performance. Other data provided by the Anne E. Casey Foundation Kid's Count Data Center reports 29,015 (53.8%) children in the eight-county region qualify for federal free and reduced lunch programs at school due to family income. The percentage of economically disadvantaged students ranges from 32.6% in Washington County to 83.2% in Hancock County. These statistics are before the COVID-19 economic crisis and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee expects the number of eligible children has increased.
When COVID-19 emerged in Northeast Tennessee in March 2020, Second Harvest quickly modified their distributions to children. When schools closed, Second Harvest's Food for Kids backpack program staff worked with school personnel from the region's 13 school districts to deliver the FFK bags and food boxes so children wouldn't go hungry.
During summer 2020, Second Harvest modified their Summer Food Service program (SFSP) so children would not go hungry. The SFSP is a USDA program that generally provides reimbursements to the food bank for meals served as long as children consume meals at summer feeding sites. During summer 2020, USDA modified the congregate meal requirement for the Summer Food Service Program due to COVID-19 and Second Harvest provided 'grab-and-go' summer lunches. One example was a partnership with Trinity United Methodist Church, Greeneville, to hold a drive-thru lunch distribution. Each Wednesday between 11 am and 12-noon, parents and caregivers picked up a week's worth of lunches for their children.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will continue responding to child hunger during and after COVID-19 making adjustments as necessary so that all children and families in the eight-county region can access food. The food bank appreciates the community support they receive for their Child Hunger Relief programs, especially the school partnerships, volunteers, and donors who work alongside us to ensure no child in Northeast Tennessee goes hungry.
Many businesses and organizations support Second Harvest Child Hunger Relief programs. They include Arbico East, LLC/Peak Restaurants, AT&T Tennessee, Atmos Energy Corporation, Calvary Baptist Church, Elizabethton Women's Civic Club, Feeding America, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, Grace Baptist Church, Gray Ruritan Club, Greater Indian Springs Community Chest, IPA Foundation, John Deere Foundation, Johnson County Community Foundation, Joy in Childhood Foundation, Mooneyhan Family Foundation, Inc., Wes Morris, Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Publix Super Markets, Saint Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Speedway Children's Charities, Sullivan South Area Community Chest, The Dan Paul Foundation, Town of Erwin, Toyota Dealers Match Program, United Way of Bristol, United Way of Elizabethton/Carter County, United Way of Greater Kingsport, United Way of Unicoi County, United Way of Washington County Tennessee, Inc., Valley Forge Christian Church, and Walmart Distribution Center. Second Harvest thanks these donors and all the donations received from generous individuals who support their Child Hunger Relief Programs. For more information, please visit www.netfoodbank.org