While fruitcakes are the brunt of many a holiday joke, stollen tends to be loved by everyone who has tasted it.
What is Stollen?
A German Christmas bread, it has almost as many names as it does fruit and nuts in its batter. It can be found under the names of Dresden stollen, strutzel, striezel, stutenbrot or Christstollen.
Cooking America describes the traditional bread as “a colorful collection of nuts, raisins, currants, candied orange, lemon peel, plus traditional spices of Christmas such as cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, mace or cloves, brandy or rum and lots of butter.”
It is usually covered with a layer of sugared icing or powdered sugar. Some of the legends say that the shape and the white icing was a symbol of the swaddled Christ child. According to one stollen bakery, Reimer’s Stollen, the hump on the loaves represents the humps of the camels that the Magi rode to bring gifts to the Christ child. The candied fruits and raisins are symbolic of the precious jewels and gifts in the camel’s packs.
History
Stollen has been around for centuries. Culinary historians place its creation in 1329 when the Bishop of Nauruburg held a baking contest. Dresden bakers submitted a bread baked with the best butter, sugar, raisins, citron and other specialty ingredients. Not only did the Bishop award them top honors, but he ordered that each year a certain quantity of grain be set aside to be used only to bake stollen.
The website Kitchenproject reports that the first official mention of stollen in documents was in 1474. The Christian Hospital of St. Bartholomew in Dresden recorded it as a cake for fasting periods. That stollen was made with only flour, oats and water since sugar, butter and milk were forbidden in Lenten periods.
That rule sapped a lot of the flavor out of the bread, so in 1647, two brothers, Kurfűrst and Albrecht Ernst petitioned the Pope, asking him to strike down the butter ban. They were eventually successful and the bread started tasting better.
Stollen continued to show up in German history. In 1560, giant Christstollens that were 36 pounds and five feet long were presented to the King of Saxony for Christmas celebrations. In 1730, August the Strong held a festival to try to gain European allies.
He ordered the Bakers Guild to make a huge stollen. It was 1.8 tons, 27 feet long, 18 feet high and a foot high. A special oven had to be built just to bake this one loaf of stollen.
Traditions
In the early days, loaves of stollen weighed 30 pounds. Residents of Dresden owned special utensils that were only used to cut and serve stollen. Traditionally the first piece of the loaf was set aside as a charm to ensure the family could afford stollen the following year. The last piece was saved to ensure the family had enough food for the year.
In 1994, Dresden launched a stollen festival. Each year, they bake a huge stollen on the Saturday before the second Sunday of Advent. A horse-drawn wagon carries the bread and pastry chefs to the Striezelmarkt Square and, according to Kitchenproject.com, they ceremoniously slice it with a 1.2 meter long stollen knife. It is then sold it visitors and a portion of the sales go to charity.