The countdown is almost over and Christmas morning is about to dawn. It’s a time filled with traditions, wide-eyed children, stockings and presents.
With so much going on, it can be challenging to put a festive breakfast on the table as well.
One breakfast that can easily become a holiday tradition because it can be made in advance and heated up Christmas morning, is a Christmas breakfast casserole. It’s tasty, filling and the red peppers and spinach give it a merry appearance.
Christmas Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients
1 tube ground sausage (consider using maple or Italian)
1. Saute the sausage in a skillet until golden brown. Drain and let cool.
2. Break and scramble the eggs. Mix in the chopped spinach, sliced red peppers and ½ of the shredded cheese.
3. Spray a 9-by-12 glass dish with non-stick canola or olive oil. Spread the cooked sausage in the bottom of the pan.
4. Spread the hash browns on top of the sausage and then pour the egg mixture on top.
5. Sprinkle the remaining shredded cheese on top.
6. Refrigerate overnight or bake immediately.
7. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until eggs are firm.
There are plenty of ways to mix up the casserole to fit to your family’s taste. Do you want something a little sweeter? Slice and add apples or pears to the mixture and replace the basil with cinnamon or nutmeg. Do you want more of a kick? Use spicy sausage and a bit of cayenne pepper. Perhaps you’d like a vegetarian option. Skip the sausage and instead add portobello mushrooms.
There are as many variations on this recipe as there are families who celebrate Christmas. Some recipes call for adding toast, croutons or bread cubes to the recipe. Feel free to experiment and find the casserole that your family will clamor for year after year.