Food City is launching an innovative new program that will make selecting healthy food choices easier than ever. Many of us are looking to make positive health changes and one way to do that is to take a closer look at the foods we eat. A healthful eating pattern is one that is balanced in all the nutrients your body needs and includes nourishing foods that you enjoy. But it’s often difficult to know which foods best support your heath, especially with the abundance of nutritional information available.
Food City’s new Dietitian’s Pick shelf-tag program makes shopping for your health quick and easy. As trusted health professionals, dietitians have extended education and specialized training and can offer expert nutritional advice and teach you how to promote your health and prevent or treat disease through food.
To earn a Food City Dietitian’s Pick shelf-tag, foods must meet certain nutrient criteria developed by Food City’s Registered Dietitian and their Healthy Initiatives team. These foods meet specific standards as regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA works to ensure foods are safe and the health messages used to promote them, as well as those found on product labels are standardized and remain transparent for consumers.
Products that receive a Food City Dietitian’s Pick shelf-tag must meet the FDA’s criteria for a “healthy” food, meaning the nutrients in these foods support health and help to prevent nutrition-related disease. Foods that receive a Dietitian’s Pick shelf-tag contain less sodium, total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and added sugar. Plus, these foods contain more vitamins, minerals, nutrients (such as protein and fiber), and whole grains.
Look for the Food City Dietitian’s Pick shelf-tag on your favorite foods for nutritious options that can help you get one step closer to achieving your health goals.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 137 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.