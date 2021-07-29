After a year away, the best party of the summer is returning to Kingsport! The Netherland Inn will host the Lo’ Country Boil at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market, 308 Clinchfield Street, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 14. Join us at this adult-only (21 and over) ticketed event for a meal of frogmore stew with drinks and desserts included. Social hour begins at 6:00 with dinner service in the Covid-safe Low Country Style beginning at 7:00.
Stick around after dinner to dance and enjoy the music of the PF Flyer Band. The PF Flyers are dance band/party bands who have performed from Knoxville to Southwest Virginia. They have played college festivals, clubs, weddings, and have performed at Rhythm and Roots Reunion. Their repertoire includes dance music from the 60’s through the 80’s. The Flyers have a loyal following, and their fans are invited to take part in this fun evening.
This year’s Lo’ country Boil will also feature a live auction. Auction items include a car, bourbon basket, a Dobyns-Bennett gift basket, and a gift package from the Carnegie Hotel. Bring your wallet or purse and prepare to bid on these unique items!
If frogmore stew is not your thing, an alternative meal of chicken tenders, baked potato, and salad is available upon advanced request. Tickets are $50 per person and include all the food and adult beverages you can eat or drink. Tickets are available on line at http://thenetherlandinn.com (see events) or from Netherland Inn volunteers (call 423-335-5552, 423-483-0932, or 423-246-1104).
All proceeds from this event go to provide operating expenses for the preservation, restoration, and programming at the historic Netherland Inn and Boatyard, the birthplace of Kingsport and the only site on the National Register of Historic Sites to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop. The Netherland Inn Association is an all-volunteer, 501C3 organization. Order your tickets today to support this Kingsport historic treasure.