Most Christians are familiar with the missionary hymn, SO SEND I YOU. But what you may not know is that the author wrote two different versions.
Margaret Clarkson always hoped that God would call her to serve on the mission field. In her younger days, she spent seven years working in a mining camp in northern Ontario, Canada. She was alone with no church or Christian friends.
One day, while reading her bible, she read John 20:21, "Peace be unto you: as my Father hath sent me, even so, send I you."
She believed that God must have wanted her in that place for a purpose. And that’s when she began to write a hymn that expressed the miseries and hardships of a missionary’s life.
In it, she described a calling that is unappreciated, underpaid, unloved, rebuked, scorned, scoffed, and burdensome; a life of suffering and loneliness. She had sacrificed all her desires and ambitions to show God's love to hard-hearted people who reviled and hated her.
And that is the background for, and the subject of the hymn that has been called the finest missionary hymn of the 20th century.
Now, for "THE REST OF THE STORY."
According to Margaret Clarkson, “...twenty-some years later, after more life-experience and contact with real missionaries, I realized that the poem was really very one-sided; it told only of the sorrows and privations of the missionary call and none of its triumphs. [So,] I wrote another song, in the same rhythm, that sets forth the glory and the hope of the missionary calling. Above all, I wish to be a biblical writer, and the second hymn is the more biblical one.”
Her first hymn wasn't wrong; it was just self-centered. It emphasized the failures and frustrations of someone who was striving to do God's work in her own strength.
Unfortunately, her original hymn was already widely known and accepted before Margaret wrote the revised text that she much preferred. Both versions are published, side by side, in some hymnbooks. If you were to compare them, you would see how 20 years of serving God had changed her heart. Now, with self out of the way, she was seeing God's work from a whole new perspective.
SO SEND I YOU (with its new subtitle, By Grace Made Strong), declares the great grace of a mighty God who is our strength, our peace, our comfort, and our joy. He never promised an easy, comfortable life but He does promise that He is with us and will lead us through all our trials and tribulations. And He uses weak and imperfect people to accomplish His work by His power and for His manifest glory.
So with my apologies to Paul Harvey, now you know "THE REST OF THE STORY."
