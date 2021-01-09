Corrupt politicians, media bias, BLM violence, and our nation’s ominous future of anti-Christian persecution paints a troubling picture. But there’s another picture that people with spiritual eyes can see. To notice what is hidden from the casual observer requires faith and adjusting one’s vision.
Observing the world is like viewing a 3-D picture. People see what’s in front of them with their physical vision - an environment filled with colors and images. However, the other sphere of life, that’s not apparent to everyone, is a broader picture that’s seen with the eyes of those who have committed their lives to Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit reveals this spiritual design, which unveils a whole new perspective on what’s happening in the world. Faithful Christians have the ability to see beyond the tangible and observe the activity of God. They’re able to perceive His work in people’s lives and in various situations.
While disturbing news about our nation’s fraudulent election raises our anxiety levels, we need to pause and remind ourselves of the spiritual side of the situation. God is in control and reigns. We don’t understand why He allows evil schemes to succeed, but there’s a purpose.
When you experience disheartenment, pray for a proper perspective--a biblical worldview. Step back and look at the world through God’s eyes. In the invisible realm, Satan and his demons are busy; spiritual warfare is real (Ephesians 6:12). Ask God to open your eyes to acknowledge the spiritual world like Elisha prayed for his servant’s eyes (2Kings 6). Your emotions will then take a back seat to the added insight you’re given. And you’ll see God’s plan unfolding on this corrupt earth with a wonderful outcome for believers.
A biblical perspective enables one to keep in mind that this broken world is temporary. Our next life is forever--a new heaven and earth without Satan and sin, pain, sorrow, and tears. It will be wonderful. “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him - but God has revealed it to us by his Spirit” (1Corinthians 2:9-10).
Realign your focus from being a victim of politicians’ unwise and ungodly choices to being a conqueror because of your faith in Jesus. Remember what God has done for His people in the past, and for you personally. Remind yourself that He’s a good God who provides, protects, and helps those who serve Him. “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10). His calming presence in your life assures you that He’s aware of the circumstances and will help you through them.
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal” (2Corinthians 4:16-18).
Most people look at the world through eyes of the flesh and miss the spiritual. Ask God to refresh your biblical worldview so you can sense His comforting presence and see His divine work on this earth and specifically in your life. The supplementary picture is a masterpiece.