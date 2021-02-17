A rich young man asked Jesus what one good thing he needed to do to get eternal life. Jesus’ answer
focused on the man’s spiritual weakness. The idea of selling all his possessions and giving that money to the poor before following the Lord revealed his priorities; he valued his wealth more. Jesus stated that it’s difficult for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. To be clear, being wealthy is a blessing; money is not evil. However, loving money is a root of all kinds of evil. Jesus said you can’t serve two masters--you cannot serve both God and money (Matthew19:1-24, 6:24; 1Timothy 6:10).
“Rich” is a relative term. When considering the whole world, America is affluent. People are guilty of loving luxuries and comfort to the point of treasuring their money and possessions more than God. The more wealth you have, the more there is to manage and lose. Do your possessions cause you any concern or anxiety?
I’m concerned that our nation will go bankrupt and our life’s savings will be gone. I don’t want the social security program (taxing our wages for decades) drained from the government’s flippant misspending. And the Lord reminded me of the parable of the rich fool who built a bigger barn to store his crops so he could “take life easy; eat, drink and be merry.” God took the fool’s life that night saying, “Who will get what you have prepared for yourself?” (Luke12:19-20).
Jesus warned, “This is how it will be with anyone who stores up things for himself but is not rich toward God” (Luke12:21). Any charity we do for others is like doing it for the Lord. Tithing, donating, and giving offerings are ways to give back to Him (Matthew 25:40; Malachi 3:8-10). Notice the word “back.” We tend to think of our income as “our” money, but it’s God who ultimately provides for us. “Wealth and honor come from you; everything comes from you, and we have given you only what comes from your hand” (1Chronicles 29:12,14). While it’s prudent to save for the future, it’s also important to remember to be generous; moreover, no one can outgive the Lord.
Everything is God’s (Psalm 24:1), and we are accountable for how we use what He gives to us. “Command those who are rich in this present world not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in wealth, which is so uncertain, but to put their hope in God, who richly provides us with everything for our enjoyment. Command them to do good, to be rich in good deeds, and to be generous and willing to share. In this way they will lay up treasure tor themselves as a firm foundation for the coming age” (1Timothy 6:17-19).
Are you a good steward of your income? Where is your treasure? Consider how much you trust God and rely on Him. Do you truly believe that because you seek God’s kingdom and righteousness first, all your needs will be supplied, even if the economy collapses and you lose everything? (Matthew 6:25-33; Luke12:22-31).
Troubled over our nation’s trillion dollar giveaways, my heart and mind needed a spiritual reminder to have faith in God and to trust Him wholeheartedly concerning any future problems. “And my God will meet all your needs according to his glorious riches in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).
Solomon admitted that his wisdom had limits because he didn’t know the future. True, I don’t know what my future holds, but I know who holds my future. Jesus’ advice is timeless, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me” (John15:1).