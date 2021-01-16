“Jesus deserves all the power,” says Kianna, 9. “He died on the cross to save us from our sins. This is cool for me to believe in him. He created everything, so he should have power over everything. I think he totally deserves it!”
In the Apostle John’s vision of heaven, he sees angels, living creatures, elders and a host of thousands united in a song of praise to the Lord Jesus Christ: “Worthy is the Lamb who was slain to receive power and riches and wisdom, and strength and honor and glory and blessing!” (Revelation 5:12).
The praise song continues with every creature in heaven and on earth united in song: “Blessing and honor and glory and power be to him who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb, forever and ever!” (Revelation 5:13).
When Pontius Pilate told Jesus that he had the power to release him or crucify him, Jesus said: “You could have no power at all against me unless it had been given you from above. Therefore the one who delivered me to you has the greater sin” (John 19:11).
The most amazing non-use of power is when Jesus laid down his power willingly and submitted to the abuse, ridicule and agony of being crucified as a common criminal. All of recorded history has never witnessed this kind of non-use of power.
Pilate represented all the might and authority of the world’s greatest empire. Compared to the power that Jesus possessed, Rome was nothing. It’s like a child with a pea shooter threatening someone who has a nuclear bomb.
“Jesus knows what it is like here,” says Anna, 10. “He came so we would know he has been here and walked on this earth. As God, he knows what is best for us.”
“A good man always knows his limitations,” said Clint Eastwood in one of his movies.
As much as people like to boast about life without limits, finite beings face limitations. To put your life into the hands of a God who is all knowing and all powerful, takes the pressure off. This doesn’t mean Christians shouldn’t use the brains and ability that God gave them, but they should use them with humility.
Even though advances in science have achieved what people couldn’t even imagine 100 years ago, our ignorance always outpaces our knowledge. The more we learn, the more we realize we don’t know. Like unlocking successive doors, one discovery leads to another. Not so with God. He knows everything, and he also has the power to act on what he knows.
“God gave his son Jesus power over everything because he loves him,” says Sarah-Ann, 8.
That is exactly what the Bible says, “The Father loves the Son, and has given all things into his hand” (John 3:35).
The Bible presents Jesus Christ as the creator of this world and the heavens as well (Colossians 1:16). As the rightful heir of this world, he humbled himself. His birth, ministry, death and offer of eternal life as a free gift clearly demonstrate the power of his love.
Think about this: Whether or not we recognize it, the Lord Jesus Christ is rightful heir to this world. His taking our sins on himself has made a way for us to be right with God.
Memorize this truth:”But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
Ask this question: Have you experienced the power of God’s love?
