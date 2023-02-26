With mixed emotions, the Asbury Revival ended Monday night Feb. 20, but not before tens of thousands of visitors had life-changing encounters through the historic outpouring of God’s Holy Spirit.
People literally came from all over the world to experience it and towards the end had to stand in line up to two hours just to enter one of the buildings where prayer and worship were taking place.
From Wednesday, Feb. 8, until its close, Asbury University campus had graciously hosted an ever increasing influx of visitors to campus wanting to experience a rare move of God of this proportion.
After the fourth day this increasing number of visitors began to overwhelm the college’s capacity to host it. Visitors packed Hughes Hall taking every seat and literally standing shoulder to shoulder around the perimeter in both the main sanctuary and upstairs balcony.
Sunday night, Feb. 10, Asbury opened Estes Hall across the street as an overflow to Hughes Hall a 1,500 seat Chapel where the revival begin.
Then on Monday a third building was opened, and on Tuesday a fourth. Yet despite the crowding, students and visitors alike are experiencing God in a way they describe almost like Moses must have experienced Him.
CBN News was the first national group to pick up the story, but soon it was followed by FOX News, Flashpoint, and even CNN. All of which alerted residents hungry for revival from literally every state and around the nation.
Yet even with the overflow of people, student leaders and faculty seemed as if they had a game plan taking the swelling attendance with grace. Attendees make statements that they could barely imagine with the number of guest arriving, how they were treated so kindly and graciously.
In the most humble manner, occasionally in the proceedings, college officials would step on stage and let visitors know the house rules. Talk outside, park in designated areas, and treat this sanctuary as a “Holy” place honoring God’s presence.
Quickly as visitors joined in worship and prayer, the fullness of Asbury Revival and God’s presence was felt. As testimonies evolved, over and over, people used a word to describe it. “I feel wrecked”.
When lives are pulled out of our daily busy routines and ruts and encounter the presence of a “Holy and Almighty God” such change takes place that, the phrase “I feel wrecked” is the only description that seems adequate to describe it.
One person who came to be on the worship team wrote in his testimony that a lot was going on behind the scenes. He said over a hundred worship teams participated in the 24-hour-a-day move of God.
He was surprised that while many “well known” people came to sit in the audience and experience this presence of God, no names were attached anywhere. Except for College President and School Paper Editor, Alexandra Presta, no name is known. School officials understood this was all about God showing up unexpectedly and every effort was taken to “honor” Him.
This unnamed worship team member stated that several hours were taken by each team who came to consecrate and prepare them before going on stage. As they entered the chapel and stood on stage, one would sit on the piano or stand beside another who was singing picking up without ever stopping the song or interrupting what God was doing.
But Asbury’s revival comes to an end and we ask what is next.
The key to Asbury lies, however, in that question, what’s next. In 1970, revival was carried back to churches and 130 college campus where revival broke out making a significant impact on American culture and started the Jesus movement.
One college professor facilitating part of the sessions stated that he was there in 1970 and what is happening now is much larger on one hand, but he felt much more powerful on the other hand.
In 1970, the revival lasted six days, while this time it lasted 12 days. Officials are hopeful, just as in 1970, those attending will return to impact their culture around them.
Hawkins County was represented virtually every day the revival went on. Various churches attended, some several times and individuals are just now beginning to process what they experienced, the surrenders they made to God and how to implement all this into their lives and the life of their church family.