Lot left Ur with his uncle Abram and traveled to Haran and Canaan. As Abram prospered, so did Lot. When Abram and Lot decided to separate their flocks, Abram gave Lot his choice of relocation. Lot selfishly took the best pasture and settled next to Sodom. The city’s wicked reputation didn’t stop him from choosing more prosperity over religious purity.
Already blessed with wealth, Lot was willing to risk his conscience for more opportunity. Soon, Lot moved into the city and sat at its gateway where legal matters were discussed and prosecuted. Was he striving for acceptance from the ungodly people living there?
Do you love what the world values more than what God values? What are you willing to compromise in your spiritual life to attain worldly treasures? Lot’s temporary gain resulted in losing all of his possessions.
Sodom’s involvement in a political rebellion resulted in Lot and his family being taken captive. After Abram rescued him, Lot chose to continue living in Sodom. Did he outwardly support these people and their sinful lifestyles in the name of tolerance? Good thing God pricked his heart. In 2Peter 2:7-8, we read that Lot “was distressed by the filthy lives of lawless men.” He lived among them day after day, and was tormented in his soul by the lawless deeds he saw and heard.
Lot took two visiting angels home with him to protect them from the Sodomites. The city men threatened him and tried to break down his door. That scandalous scene (Genesis13) included Lot offering his virgin daughters to appease the evil Sodomites. What kind of father does that? The angels intervened to keep everyone safe, and struck all the men outside Lot’s door with blindness.
Moreover, Lot’s daughters were pledged to marry Sodomite men. Those son-in-laws didn’t believe Lot when he told them about God’s plans for Sodom, and they stayed behind. Evidently, Lot didn’t have much sway even with his own family.
Furthermore, Lot still hesitated to leave the city after being warned of its coming punishment. The angels had to grasp Lot’s hand, plus his wife and daughters’ hands, to get them out. The family was told to flee and not look back or they’d be swept away. Lot’s wife is probably more legendary than Lot. She turned into a pillar of salt because she looked back at Sodom burning. Perhaps it was her desire for the place that triggered her disobedience. Nevertheless, Lot had issues with that city, too.
Lot’s greedy choices had costly consequences. An important lesson from Lot’s life is to be holy and not disregard God’s standards. “Be holy, because I am holy” (Leviticus11:44-45;1Peter 1:16). Don’t compromise a godly lifestyle to assimilate into the world; instead, be the salt of the earth, the light of the world, and shine like stars in the universe (Matthew 5:13-14;Philippians 2:15). Be steadfast in your faith because this life is temporary.
Second, choose your spouse and friends carefully. “Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good character” (1Corinthians 15:33). It’s much more difficult to develop other people’s integrity compared to them lessening yours.
Third, do not flirt with sin. Because of your depraved nature, you are just tempting yourself to succumb and suffer the consequences. To what extent are you tolerating sin in your life?
Finally, nothing should look so desirable that we’re willing to ignore God’s directives to attain it. Do we abandon our trust in the Lord to get something attractive like wealth, praise, or friends? It’s easy to forget about God’s holiness and coming judgment when we live for ourselves without regard for our spiritual lives.
What’s your priority in life? Where is your treasure? Temporary material possessions will burn, but your real treasure is God Almighty. Everything is His and every good blessing comes from Him.
By trusting and obeying Jesus, we’ll receive rewards that are better than anything this life offers. Let’s follow Jesus’ instructions and “seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well” (Matthew 6:33).