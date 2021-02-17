The Lighthouse Community Center was started in 1977 and today it is still in service for Hawkins County and surrounding areas who are in need. It exists to consider the needs, and also to have a positive effect in the lives of the people in our community. Our service and sales from the Thrift Shop are not for our profit, but to assist those who meet the standards for financial difficulties.
The Center is staffed with volunteers who give of their time and energy to assist in helping to keep our community from being deprived of the necessities for a comfortable life.
We have a large variety of clothes for men, women and children. They are clean, neat and very reasonably priced. Also available is a large display of household items, including, on occasion, large appliances.
Come to shop in a clean, comfortable, friendly environment. You will be pleasantly surprised.
The Lighthouse Community Center is open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 712 Caney Creek Road in Rogersville. For more information call 423-272-7982.