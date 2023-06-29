Stewart's Chapel’s men pause for a photo after completing a new porch with a wheelchair ramp for a handicapped Hawkins County senior citizen.
Women from the Stewart’s Chapel Baptist Church mission team work in the Of One Accord Ministry food pantry last week.
Mission team members worked in the rain to complete the wheelchair access porch.
The Stewart’s Chapel Baptist Church women spent time working in the Shepherd Center thrift shop last week.
Two of the Stewart’s Chapel Baptist Church mission team members are cosmetologists and provided free hair care to the needy last week in Rogersville.
This is what the disabled man's front porch looked like before the Stewart’s Chapel Baptist Church mission team built him a new one.
Stewart’s Chapel Baptist Church from Flintville, Tennessee, was in Rogersville last week “on mission” partnering with Of One Accord Ministry.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.