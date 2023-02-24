It’s with great sadness that we announce we will not be operating the Lunch Box Summer Food Service Program this summer.
The number of meals we have served since the onset of the pandemic has been considerably lower than prior to the pandemic. It costs us the same amount of money to employ staff for the summer and maintain the buses whether we serve 9.000 meals or 2,000 meals.
With that being said, the cost per meal last summer far outweighed the benefits the program had on the community.
We will determine in 2024 if we will continue the program in future years or disband it altogether.
Factors influencing that decision will be based on the response the community has to not having it this year; and whether the State will permit us to hand meals to the children instead of serving them on the bus.
Handing the meals to the children is called the “Grab & Go” method of distribution. Grab & Go permits us to serve more children in more neighborhoods, plus more families prefer this method than eating on the bus.
Congress passed a bill allowing rural areas to implement the Grab & Go program. However, the USDA determines what is considered “rural”.
The State of Tennessee does not know what that means for Hawkins County since part of the county lies within the Tri-Cities Metropolitan Statistical Area. The State is still waiting to hear from the USDA regarding counties in our situation.
If you have any questions about our decision to not operate the program this year, please call me, Cathy Doerr at 423-921-8044 or call Of One Accord’s main office at the same number.