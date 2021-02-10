Stuart Townend is an English Christian composer who has written several modern worship songs.
In 2005, Cross Rhythms Magazine described him as "one of the most significant songwriters in the whole international Christian music field.”
He was disturbed by the modern worship music movement that is characterized by its attempts to create an emotional “experience.” Emotion is an important part of worship, but it becomes problematic when the experience becomes the primary focus.
In an interview, Townend explained, “The danger is that when we are so focused on the experience, our worship can become self-seeking and self-serving. When all our songs are about how we feel and what we need, we miss the point. There is a wonderful, omnipotent God who deserves our highest praise, and how we feel about it is irrelevant! I want to encourage the expression of joy, passion, and adoration, but I want those to be the by-product of focusing on God – I don’t want them to become the subject matter. I’m trying to write songs that refer to us as little as possible, and to Him as much as possible!”
Many people are surprised to learn that Townend’s God-centered hymns are contemporary because they sound more like classic hymns than modern praise songs.
On his own webpage, Townend noted that he had been meditating about what it cost the Father to give up His beloved Son to such a torturous death on the cross. And then he was convicted by his own part in that horrible event. That’s when he penned the line, “It was my sin that nailed Him there.” That was the beginning of the hymn, HOW DEEP THE FATHER’S LOVE FOR US.”
The hymn’s three simple verses express the basics of our Christian faith. Verse one causes us to consider the greatness and the depth of our Father’s love expressed in His giving His only Son. So, we celebrate His birth. But then verse two directs our attention to Calvary. Christ suffered and died on the cross for our sin.
The last verse of the hymn reminds us of our helpless condition; there is nothing good enough in us to merit God’s forgiveness; we need a Savior. So, the song ends with these great words of assurance, “But this I know with all my heart: His wounds have paid my ransom.”