Over 300 people were waiting when doors opened Saturday at Hancock High School for the annual Clear Springs event. The group brings a 53-foot tractor trailer loaded to the top with clothing, household items, furniture, bedding, linens, bicycles and furniture. A bicycle repair group brought 40 bicycles and Of One Accord provided 300 food boxes.
Over 300 people were waiting when doors opened Saturday at Hancock High School for the annual Clear Springs event. The group brings a 53-foot tractor trailer loaded to the top with clothing, household items, furniture, bedding, linens, bicycles and furniture. A bicycle repair group brought 40 bicycles and Of One Accord provided 300 food boxes.
While many readers of the Review know Of One Accord serves Hawkins County, only a few realize the ministry serves Hancock County as well.
Through a ministry center in downtown Sneedville, people are served through a food pantry, but many distributions also take place throughout the year.
Hancock County is Tennessee’s lowest income county and ministry leaders estimate nearly one third of the county residents are unemployed.
While one-third of the county can work inside the county, another one-third have to drive winding roads across a mountain to find employment outside the county.
The final one-third would only be able to apply for minimal wage jobs and in just a few months their cars would be broke down causing them to loose their job and be in worse shape than before.
Many Appalachian residents feel trapped in their environment, yet this is all they know and most Appalachian families are fearful of moving somewhere else.
The average income has risen slightly during COVID but the average household income that goes through the ministry’s, Sneedville food pantry averages less than $1,000 per month per household.
These families need extra help and Of One Accord is constantly soliciting teams of people who can offer that help.
One regular group called Clear Springs came this past weekend bringing a 53’ tractor trailer loaded to the top with clothing, household items, furniture, bedding, linens, bicycles and furniture. A bicycle repair group brought 40 bicycles and Of One Accord ministry provided 300 food boxes.
Over 300 people were waiting when doors opened Saturday, with attendees offering smiles, thanks and even hugs for providing things they desperately needed.
“Every time we do one of these,” said Diane Johnson, a ministry leader. “We have helped residents divert needed money towards food and utilities.”
The ministry also does dental and eyeglass distributions, home repairs, dental and school kit distributions in the school system. The ministry is just as appreciative of community support of these activities.