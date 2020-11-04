Question: Is it possible to explain Revelation in simple easy and understandable terms?
Answer: Revelation 17:1-18:24; lesson, # 10. How dare anyone or anything tell the mighty Roman Empire “It is done!” (Revelation 16:17b). But God did in a plain and simple manner, and He wants to show us, in picturesque language, how she fell (Revelation 18:2) from being a world empire. At the same time He pleads with Christians not to be “partakers of her sins” (Revelation 18:4).
So, with all that in mind let’s see just why God’s complete judgment and punishment, outpouring of the seven vials/bowls of wrath, came upon the mighty Roman Empire’s failure (Revelation 17:1-18:24).
17:1-7 tells us in Babylon/Rome’s obituary that the Roman Empire acted ugly; was cruel; arrogant; deceptive; was blasphemous; a murderer; and was drunk with the blood of Christians: thus totally deserving her well-earned doom. I don’t care who or what you are you don’ mistreat God’s people!
But who is this “MOTHER OF HARLOTS?” (Apostate Church; Roman Catholic Church; worldliness; false religion; Jerusalem; etc.)? The answer is found in verse eighteen: remember that Rome was the world ruler in John’s day.
17:3, 8-17 tells us her ride was the beast. This is the sea beast that John saw in 13:1-10 that was powered by the people—Rome; civil power with her Emperors, Nero and Domitian in particular.
18:1-24 describes to us her fall and why—her sins had “reached unto heaven!” God’s longsuffering had come to an end (2 Peter 3:9). Jesus taught us while He was here on earth—violence is none of mine and only brings its own punishment (Matthew 26:51-52).