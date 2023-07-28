Flemings Baptist Church takes a break at one of the natural wonders of the world, Ebbing and Flowing Springs, while working at the home of Ruby Brice.
Flemings Baptist Church does work at the Church Hill home of Lennie Ball.
Flemings Baptist Church works on a drainage issue at the Carters Valley home of Wanda Winstead.
The Flemings Baptist Church built Lennie Ball a handicapped accessible bathroom.
Flemings Baptist Church does work at the Ebbing and Flowing Springs Road home of Ruby Brice.
The Flemings Baptist Church installed new windows at the home of Lennie Ball.
Flemings Baptist Church installs new windows at the Ebbing and Flowing Springs Road home of Ruby Brice.
Flemings Baptist Church installed a new driveway at the Carters Valley home of Wanda Winstead.
Some of the demolition debris removed from the home of Lennie Ball by the Flemings Baptist Church.
Flemings Baptist Church at the Carters Valley home of Wanda Winstead.
There were two church groups in Hawkins County the week of July 17-21 providing home repairs and other services as part of the Of One Accord ministry’s mission program.
