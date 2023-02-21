The New Song Fellowship non-denominational Christian Church is hosting an open house at 3825 Rt. 66S SuiteA in Rogersville on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 3-5 p.m.
The church invites the public to join it in a laid back atmosphere and hear about ways you can get involved. Take a look at the new renovations, meet new friends and speak to the pastor.
Visitors can also ask questions and learn about the church’s beliefs and history.
New Song Fellowship is a non-denominational Bible believing church in Rogersville led by Pastor Dean Murphy.
They believe the Bible is a clear, dynamic, intriguing, fearsome, and life changing book which brings its readers face to face with the infinite and almighty creator.
For more information call (423) 500-0910, email info@newsongfellowship.online, or visit their web page at www.newsongfellowship.online
Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served during the open house.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.