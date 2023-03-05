Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will soon break ground on their Hawkins/Hancock County house.
On Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. the nonprofit will host a public groundbreaking at the new Hawkins County location. The event will officially begin the construction phase for the Isaiah 117 House in Hawkins County and will feature several local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials.
The original groundbreaking date was set for Feb. 26.
“We are so grateful to this community for coming alongside to bring us one step closer to making this dream a reality for Hawkins and Hancock County,” said Ronda Paulson, founder, and executive director of Isaiah 117 House. “We encourage everyone – whether you have been in prayer for this project, plan to help out, or have given financially – to be a part of this milestone in the journey of Isaiah 117 House Hawkins/Hancock County.”
The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared, and unable to bring any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them.
Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement. To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com.