The first Thursday of May has been set aside by the Federal Government every day as an official day, to call on the mercies of God for His blessings on our nation and its leaders.
That day, Thursday May 4, is approaching fast.
In Rogersville, residents are invited to meet at the Courthouse Square and in Church Hill at the Jaycee Park, both at noon, where prayer will be led by a variety of pastors on the topics above.
Communities around the nation will be participating with observances ranging from prayer breakfasts, noon gatherings and evening gatherings at court houses, city halls, schools, parks, churches and other venues across the nation. Millions of Americans will participate in some manner.
Every president and every governor has always signed proclamations setting the day aside calling for prayer and fasting. It is one day a year, the government understands there can be no separation of a well-run government without the intervening hand of an Almighty Creator.
Sarah Lowe, the South-Central NDP Coordinator for the 5 southcentral states expresses “NDP should stand for National Daily Prayer, meaning scripture commands us to pray daily for our nation and its leaders.”
Whether communities do an early morning Observance, noon or night, they generally invite pastors or community leaders to offer prayer on basic “pillars of influence” that are vital to our nation, (1) our nation and its leaders (2) churches and pastors (3) families (4) schools, teachers, and youth (5) first responders and emergency services (6) military personnel (7) media (8) businesses and (9) in East Tn we pray for the Drug Epidemic.
The Bible has many scriptures that tell us that when there are national problems which disturb the hearts of man, it is time to come before God in humility with prayer and fasting, asking God to forgive our nation of national sins and pleading with God to bless the nation again.
In 1775, the Continental Congress made a proclamation that stated “a day of public humiliation, fasting, and prayer” be created. Presidents, beginning with Abraham Lincoln called for days of prayer and fasting, but President Harry Truman officially set aside a day each year beginning in 1952 and Ronald Regan further defined that day as the first Thursday of May.
This year’s theme is derived from James 5:16b, Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much: “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” Churches can still get ideas and bulletin inserts for Sunday by going to the national NDP website: www.nationaldayofprayer.org
Many churches offer a week of prayer focus beginning with a message on the importance of prayer this Sunday and then Wednesday night offering their service time as a time for members to pray.
Youth are encouraged to lead Observances. “Pray at your Flagpole” and workers in industry are encouraged to ask for a place they can pray instead of having lunch next Thursday. All these types of activities allows our community residents a way they can join with the millions of Americans around the country in this vital time of prayer.