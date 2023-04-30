Nat. Day of Pray 2022

At the end of the 2022 National Day of Prayer service in downtown Rogersville, Rev. Daniel Pieazo asked everyone in attendance to take the hand of the person beside them and join him in reciting The Lord’s Prayer. This year’s National Day of Prayer is May 4th with observances scheduled in Rogersville and Church Hill.

 Jeff Bobo

The first Thursday of May has been set aside by the Federal Government every day as an official day, to call on the mercies of God for His blessings on our nation and its leaders.

