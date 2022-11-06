Question: Is a knowledge of the Holy Spirit significant to the Christians life?
Answer: Yes! We will answer this question, from the Bible, as simple and easy to understand as we can. Lesson # 3.
Let’s begin this lesson with the statement of Jesus found in John 16:13: “Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will show you things to come.”
I realize that Jesus was talking to men that became His apostles, but it was these very men that received the revelation of God and gave it to us to save our souls by. So, with that thought in mind let’s see, from the Bible, just what they said about the Holy Spirit and Christians.
First of all; when Christians have the Holy Spirit, they have all that is needed to be all that God desires them to be. Paul said it this way in Romans 8:14; “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.” Then he said in 2 Timothy 3:17; “That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.” Folks that’s what an apostle of Jesus Christ said!
As I see it, the Bible clearly teaches that the true Christian has what is called “indwelling” of the Holy Spirit. That simply means that within the Christian life and his/her own body, the Holy Spirit dwells or in-habitats—true Christians are the “temple” of the Holy Spirit! Paul made this clear in 1 Corinthians 6:19 when he said; “What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?” Wow! Talk about clarity of speech, that’s it!
Yes folks, the Holy Spirit is in us, as Christians, and it is given to us by God our heavenly Father, therefore we ought not to disgrace the Gift and the Giver in any shape, form or fashion, or in any way or by any means—sin.
One of the most common ways we disgrace God and the Holy Spirit is our undisciplined use of the tongue (James 3:1-12). In Matthew 23 Jesus issued a scathing indictment of the Pharisees and their religious faith and practices. In verse 21 he pointed out a misuse of the tongue.
But Jesus might have said it best in Matthew 5:33-37; “Again, ye have heard that it hath been said by them of old time, thou shalt not forswear thyself, but shalt perform unto the Lord thine oaths: 34 But I say unto you, swear not at all; neither by heaven; for it is God's throne: 35 Nor by the earth; for it is his footstool: neither by Jerusalem; for it is the city of the great King. 36 Neither shalt thou swear by thy head, because thou canst not make one hair white or black. 37 But let your communication be, Yea, yea; Nay, nay: for whatsoever is more than these cometh of evil.” Yes, a clear yes or no is sufficient for our communication with others!
Then in Acts 7:48 we are clearly told that God in time-past had a man-made dwelling place among His people, but today He, and the Holy Spirit, does not dwell in man-made structures. “Howbeit the Highest dwelleth not in temples made with hands; as saith the prophet.” Man-made structures have been laid aside by God’s command!
In Isaiah 66:1 Isaiah sets forth a serious consideration for mediation purposes—a clear vision of two pathways; “Thus saith the LORD, the heaven is my throne, and the earth is my footstool: where is the house that ye build unto me? and where is the place of my rest?” God was asking then and is still asking today, will you walk with Him in the gospel of His Son or will you walk with Satan in the ways of the world? In other words what house will you build? Will it be for God or Satan? (See Luke 6:46-49.)
Accordingly; as we have seen in lessons 1, 2, & 3, a knowledge of the Holy Spirit is significant to the Christians life.
Judgement is coming (Hebrews 9:27); are you ready?
If you have a Bible question or comment, please call Marshall Stubblefield @ 423 272 2404.