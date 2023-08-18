Volunteer veterans pray over the food prior to Tuesday’s veteran food distribution at the Shepherd Center in Rogersville.
Last year Second Harvest Food Bank launched a regional veteran food distribution program.
Rogersville American Legion Commander Scott Foulks, left, loads groceries into the back of a veteran’s vehicle during Tuesday’s vet food distribution at the Shepherd Center.
One of the groups recruited to volunteer each month is the Hometown Heroes Motorcycle Association, a motorcycle club of combat veterans.
Second Harvest Food Bank started a new program last year in which honors our military veterans by providing them some very nice groceries during a monthly food distribution.
