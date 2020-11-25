The Bridge Church in Rogersville welcomes you to their Christmas event this year on December 11th with Christian artist Rhett Walker. Tickets are only $5 in advance or you can get them the day of at the door if any are available for $10. We have attached a flyer to this email with all the info on it but will also list it all below. We hope to see some of you out to enjoy a night of good music and fellowship. We recommend masks and distancing best we can at the show. Tickets — www.universe.com/rhettwalkerchristmas Music video for Rhett Walker’s top hit “Believer” — https://youtu.be/HvFK_XCNqjw
