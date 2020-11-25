Acoustic Concert with Rhett Walker at Bridge Church in Rogersville

The Bridge Church in Rogersville welcomes you to their Christmas event this year on December 11th with Christian artist Rhett Walker. Tickets are only $5 in advance or you can get them the day of at the door if any are available for $10. We have attached a flyer to this email with all the info on it but will also list it all below. We hope to see some of you out to enjoy a night of good music and fellowship. We recommend masks and distancing best we can at the show. Tickets — www.universe.com/rhettwalkerchristmas Music video for Rhett Walker’s top hit “Believer” — https://youtu.be/HvFK_XCNqjw

