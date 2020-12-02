Question: Is it possible to explain Revelation in simple easy and understandable terms?
Answer: Revelation 19:1-21, lesson # 11. In this chapter; now that Babylon/Rome as a world empire has fallen we see all that belong to God rejoicing/celebrating, and we also see that the victory belongs to the Lamb of God/King of Kings and Lord of Lord’s along with all that stand with Him. This is the picture the Father intends for us to see as well as the picture “we” need to see to encourage and motivate us to live the Christian life (John 14:15; Romans 1:16; 6:17; 10:8-17; 6:3-6; Acts 22:16; Galatians 3:27 & Ephesians 2:12).
19:1-5 pictures all and I mean all of God’s people praising Him (four Hallelujahs or an adoring exclamations) for the victory over sin He has brought about (Revelation 18:20; 12:10-12 & Matthew 4:10). Then in the second Hallelujah we see the picture of the endless burning of Rome as an example of God’s endless judgment (Matthew 25:41).
19:6-10 pictures the celebration of a marriage in the form of a great feast or supper (Ephesians 5:27 & 32). Those that have “answered the calling” of the gospel (2 Thessalonians 2:14) have been added to the Church (Acts 2:47). Peter taught us “how” to be saved (Acts 2:37-38). And, the saved are the ones to receive the blessings of God!
19:11-21 pictures Jesus as being Faithful and True and The Word of God (John 1:1). Then we see the “battle of Armageddon” described as being fought, and its defeat (Hebrews 4:12). Once again, just like that!
Conclusion: read 2 Thessalonians 1:3-12. Now, ask yourself; are you glorifying the name of Christ according to the grace of God? If not, why not?