There is no question that the moral condition our culture is in a rapid decline. And Christianity is being sucked into it. We hear many misguided attempts, by nominal Christians and liberal churches, to legitimize and accept all kinds of immoral behaviors in the name of tolerance and Christian love. And, they defend their misguided arguments with statements like, “Jesus never actually said anything about it so it is okay.”
Well, it’s NOT okay because it is not true. One of the reasons I don’t use a red-letter edition of the Bible is because ALL SCRIPTURE IS GOD BREATHED. And that’s the point; Jesus and Scripture are in total agreement. There is never any contradiction. We cannot form a right theology on just a few selected red words.
William How wrote O WORD OF GOD INCARNATE in 1867. It is a rich meditation that reflects a very high view of Scripture and uses several unusual, or unique, metaphors for various aspects of the Word of God.
The first verse begins with a reference to one of the most important passages in Scripture; the opening verses of John's Gospel: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” Verse 14, “The Word was made flesh and dwelt among us…” is a reference to the Second Person of the Trinity, Jesus Christ.
There are other passages in the Old Testament, like Proverbs 8, that allude to the personification of the Word.
When God reveals Himself to us, He does it principally in His Son and He does it with words. Everything that He wants us to know about Him is revealed in His written Word. And that’s ALL we can know. Anything about Him that is not revealed in scripture, we cannot know.
This hymn starts with the Living Word of God. He is incarnate; He is God in human flesh. So the song moves us along from the Word to Wisdom, to Truth, and then to Light; all of those are references to Jesus Christ. And then it transfers that picture of Light to the Written Word of God, which is the Bible.
So there is an inseparable relationship between Jesus and Scripture. Jesus is the Word, and Scripture is the Word. Someone has said, “If you want to hear from God, read your Bible; if you want to hear Him speak to you audibly, read it out loud.”
The last stanza is a prayer for the Church to uphold, preach, and proclaim the written Word of God, which is the Bible. When we read Scriptures, we are reading His Words. And when we preach His Words, we preach Christ.