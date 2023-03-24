Of One Accord started doing pre-packaged food distributions in 2022 which we are continuing into 2023 approximately once every two months while supplies last.
For example, this past Saturday the Rogersville Heritage Association’s Heritage Lights volunteered to help with a pre-packaged distribution in Rogersville at the Shepherd Center.
We served 200 families Saturday, but we had enough supplies for 600 families, so this coming Saturday (March 25) we will be doing another distribution from our food pantry in Sneedville.
Whatever is left over from our Sneedville distribution will then be allocated for a pre-packaged food distribution at our Church Hill pantry on a date to be announced later.
People ask ministry leaders how COVID affected food insecurity and if they see changes in client numbers? That triggers another question. What are the challenges emergency food pantries see towards food insecurity for months ahead.
Most ministries are somewhat uncertain how to answer those questions for a number of reasons, yet locally organizations have noticed unusual transitioning since 2020.
During COVID part of the trillions of dollars released into the economy was used for both food for agencies like Feeding America Food Banks, and also increased benefits to low income families in the form of food stamps and other benefits.
Early in 2020, benefits began being raised. Food stamp benefits began being raised, while initially families and food agencies alike were afraid to encounter each other.
For several months in 2020, most agencies modified the way they interviewed families to limit face to face exposure to possible virus and disease. But by the end of the year, most of the Second Harvest Food Bank agencies had gravitated back towards their normal routine methods of food distribution.
Most of those agencies experienced a decline in number of recipients which accounted for border-line families receiving increased benefits and temporarily needing less assistance.
Of One Accord Ministry is the oldest agency that started just as Second Harvest was starting in East Tennessee.
We operate three food pantries which gives a projection of food needs in its two upper East TN counties. In the 35 years being a Second Harvest agency, never has food come through channels in such large quantities and without fees and never has such a wide variety of food been available as during COVID.
Through grants and government resources, Second Harvest was able to offer most all their food free throughout 2020 and 2021. As 2022 progressed, food invoices started coming with fees once again.
In the last 35 years another change has been better inventory practices at grocery chain levels which reduces stockroom space and tells manufacturers exactly how much product to make. Tractor trailer quantities of food product that use to be pushed out into Feeding America networks were eliminated. This trend has continued and dwindled national donations to just a trickle.
There are 200 food banks in America that are part of this Feeding America network, each of which has a clear territory in which they operate and are not allowed to solicit food outside their territory.
Second Harvest of NE Tennessee operates in the 8 county upper East TN area but unlike the Knoxville Second Harvest, there is no manufacturers like Bush Brothers, Stokely Van Camps, or Quaker Oats to solicit foods.
Second Harvest of NE Tennessee started a cost-share program to purchase trailer loads of a great variety of foods at wholesale costs but has to pass those wholesale costs onto agencies.
As Americans have experienced a terrific amount of inflation at the grocery stores, that same inflation is now being felt at the level of your local food pantry. The success of food pantries have never been easy, but a community partnership for both volunteers and resources.
We fast-forward to 2023 and COVID resources begin to dwindle causing many low income Americans to begin feeling the full impact of inflation and causing many to begin seeking their local food pantries again.
Of One Accord has started additionally doing a food distribution just for Veterans on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1 pm. They just need their DD-214 card.
These special source pre-made food boxes are being distributed every other month and this month sanitized wipes, soap and hand sanitizer were added to the distribution.
They are greatly indebted to groups like the Heritage Lites who volunteered this month to help load those items in cars are they drove by.
Of One Accord has acquired an additional warehouse space to constantly watch food networks and acquire foods to offer the best possible selections to their community. The additional space makes provision for more food if numbers increase due to normal trends and continued inflation.