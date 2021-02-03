During the year 2020, I took eight round-trip plane rides to visit family. That’s 16 times in an airplane during the past COVID year. The airlines have made air quality and cleanliness improvements, and with no coughing or contagious passengers onboard, it’s the first year I reached my destinations without getting sick. From the good and bad flights, I’ve compared traveling on planes to one’s journey in life.
Passengers may be irritating, malodorous, loud, or be friendly conversationalists. The amount of baggage they carry varies. Everyone we encounter has an effect on us--good or bad. Do we care enough to make a positive difference in someone else’s journey? All passengers worldwide are now required to wear a mask. Many people have already been hiding behind one. Is our Christianity transparent or masked?
When all the passengers are seated, an airline attendant stands in the front to welcome everyone before providing verbal information and directives for traveling, which is often ignored. However, written instructions for the flight are available in every seat pocket. The Bible is life’s instruction manual, and God’s Word is often heard but disregarded.
The majority of passengers sit in cramped seats. Flights may be short or long, and can be affected by storms and turbulence causing delays and detours. If we become uncomfortable or develop motion sickness, we’re anxious for the trip to end. While we don’t know how long we’ll live, we can be certain our lives will be bumpy along the way and even take unexpected turns.
During the rough rides, we’re to focus on our destination, not the trip. Too many travelers concentrate on the wrong things. Many neglect their eternal future and consider only their temporary physical setting. Misled people fear polar ice will melt and flood the earth (never again, Genesis 9:14-15) or the atmosphere will no longer sustain life (God sustains His creation, Colossians1:16-17). Others think they can change the planet’s climate or control natural disasters (earth’s birth pains, Matthew 24:7-8). Only God has that ability. Moreover, He’s revealed how this broken world will end and what follows.
It’s natural to be aware of your surroundings and want to better your situation. On your flight, only a few passengers enjoy the luxury of first class seats. Everyone loves a comfortable and enjoyable ride, but life isn’t fair or easy. Be your best in your temporary seat in this world and submit to the One who can bless and help you throughout your journey.
The last analogy is the essential pilot. When your life’s journey ends, your final flight lands in either heaven or hell. Jesus is the only pilot in this world who has the flight to heaven. Only those He “knows” (Matthew 7:21-23;John10:27-28) are allowed to board His plane. A submissive personal relationship with Jesus guarantees your reservation. Prideful and self-serving passengers who insist on piloting their own planes will eventually crash and burn because they rejected the greatest Pilot and His route.
Don’t procrastinate in choosing to travel your life’s journey with Jesus. Furthermore, if you’re treating God as your co-pilot, switch seats!