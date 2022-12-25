We know the story of the Shepherd’s that first Christmas. Virgin Mary traveled with her fiancé Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem due to a decree by Caesar Augustus to tax every family in the Roman empire and every family had to travel back to the place of their birth.
Joseph had to travel back to Bethlehem because he was a direct descendent of King David. The problem was Mary was 9 months pregnant and the 90 mile trip, caused the birth process to trigger.
They arrived in Bethlehem which was evidently packed due to the census and found the Inn was full. The only place they could stay was in the stable where animals were kept and it wasn’t long before the prophesied Messiah was born. The Savior of the world made his first appearance in a stable.
Heaven’s best is sent to earth and we ask, who did the God of creation choose to make the announcement to? It was a group of shepherds.
Luke 2:8 begins, “there were in the same country shepherd’s abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.”
An Angel appeared to the shepherds proclaiming, “I bring you good tidings of great joy for unto you is born this day in the City of David, a Savior which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you. You shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes lying in a manager.” Following the announcement, the sky opened up, full of angels praising God saying Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, good will toward men.” (Luke 2:8-14)
The passage follows that after the announcement, the shepherd’s hurry into Bethlehem where they found the Christ Child in a manger in the stable along with Mary and Joseph. Some historians believe this was a special stable where newborn lambs were brought.
Messianic Jewish tradition tells us this entire event was very special possibly foretelling of Jesus life and death. Thirty years later, Jesus would come to his cousin John to be baptized. John would state, “behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.” (John 1:29)
Unblemished lambs were offered to God as sacrifices before Jesus came to appease God of man’s sinfulness. It is estimated 250,000 of these lambs had to be raised each year to satisfy the demand for unblemished lambs. Jesus was to come as a “pascal” unblemished lamb, meaning he would never sin in order that he could be offered as a sacrifice, once and for all time to satisfy man’s sin debt.
Just what is the connection? According to Jewish tradition, the Pascal lambs were raised around Bethlehem. These are not normal lambs. They can never have a blemish and must be handled and cared for in a very special way. When they were born, they were wrapped in swaddling clothes to protect them from being blemished and then they were placed those initial hours in a manager, the birthing place for sacrificial lambs. If that tradition is true, it makes all sense why God chose Bethlehem, why a stable, and why his announcement was to shepherds raising “pascal” lambs for sacrifice.
The last week before being sacrificed the lambs would publically be brought into Jerusalem where they would be inspected for 4 days. A priest would then make a final inspection, choose the “pascal lamb” and at 9am make the pronouncement over it, “I find no fault with this one”. At 3pm, it would be sacrificed.
Thirty three years later , Jesus would enter Jerusalem where he was inspected by Pharisees, Sadducees, Herodian’s, and other religious leaders. He was questioned by all of them looking for blemish for 4 days. On Friday morning at 9am, he was pronounced clean by Pilot who said, I find no fault with him and at 3pm he released his life and the sins of the world to the father for us.
Our question this Christmas? Was it all for me? The answer, yes, it was all planned and done for each of us. The link between BC and AD built a bridge for each of us to be connected to God again for all of eternity. Jesus stated he was the way and the only way to the father. By asking forgiveness of sins and surrendering our lives to become his follower, we can receive the greatest gift of Christmas for ourselves.