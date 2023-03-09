The Mooresburg Community Association has a new director, but the same mission since opening in 2001 of battling hunger and isolation among seniors and the needy in far wester Hawkins County.
In January the MCA Board of Directors named Kayla Dodson as program director at a time when the organization is in the process of better understanding its community’s needs. She replaced founding MCA member Bonnie Zappulla who stepped down as director after 22 years.
Dodson assumed the position with a wave of new programs intended to give aid underserved sections of the community in need of assistance.
These new programs include conducting an ongoing survey for the community that will help MCA understand Mooresburg’s needs, and establishing a weekly men’s luncheon in addition to the women’s meetings.
Meanwhile MCA continues to provide cooked meals, host meeting groups, run a thrift store, and combat senior hunger and isolation.
“MCA’s main focus is to prevent older adults in Mooresburg from experiencing food insecurity, social isolation, and loneliness,” Dodson said.
Board member Dr. Pris Rogers added, “The program works to decrease social isolation and loneliness while ensuring the health of our residents in Mooresburg providing an array of services to improve the quality of life and health equity of its residents.”
New Program Director Dodson
Dodson was hired at the MCA in May of 2022. She was born and raised in Whitesburg, graduating from Morristown-Hamblen High School East in 2011. In 2014, Dodson earned an Associate’s degree from Walters State and then her Bachelor’s in Mathematics and Computer Sciences from Tusculum in 2017.
From 2018 until 2021, Dodson taught high school math while living in Sneedville and continuing her education by working on a Master’s degree in Teaching from Tusculum.
In 2022, Dodson found the MCA through its Outreach Coordinator internship through her online schooling in ETSU’s Master’s program of Public Health, with a concentration in Biostatistics.
“I took over as Program Director this January,” Dodson informed, “Only part-time until I graduate this May.”
Dodson’s recent implementations for the MCA have been revamping their website to be more user-friendly and give better insight as to how individuals may be helped.
Additionally, Dodson is working on a program to help pet owners wishing to keep their animals, but who may not be able to afford to.
“I was hired on a Meals on Wheels Pet Discovery Grant to administer a community needs assessment to gain insight on the area,” Dodson stated.
This grant focuses on areas such as, “concerns of the residents, and needed community services, including assistance with pets.”
Dodson and the MCA hope to modernize efforts and make MCA more accessible to those in need.
Dr. Rogers and Dodson would like their community to be aware of the current programs dedicated to helping the community as well as the new programs meant to carry on this effort.
Ensuring no one goes hungry
From its website, the MCA describes Mooresburg as, “Just far enough on the fringe of development that no services reach out far enough to address assistance with food.”
Providing food to almost 100 residents per day and over 500 people total, Meals in the Hills provides home-cooked meals to the homes of citizens over the age of 62, who do not have access to healthy food or the ability to transport themselves to get sustenance.
These meals are home cooked by the MCA’s resident chefs who deliver food Monday through Friday, though, “Weekend help may also be provided on weekends if needed.”
In keeping with feeding the community’s members who may need help, the MCA holds an open pantry on Thursdays from 11 a. m. until 2 p. m.
“Anyone in Mooresburg may come to pick up a food box or bag,” Dodson said “If anyone shows up on other days, they are not turned away.”
To combat senior citizen isolation, the MCA hosts weekly meetings for elderly individuals to attend at the Center for socialization and a fun time. On Tuesdays, at 11:30 a.m. men can now take part in Men’s Luncheon to reminisce on old times or to make new friends. The event is free and open to all senior men who wish to take part in a social activity.
“Men are able to come together for a meal and reminisce on the good old days,” Dodson explained.
Additionally, the women may meet at 11:30 a. m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The ladies’ groups will include lunch and social time but also host bingo matches, arts and crafts classes, and monthly birthday lunch field trips where members with a birthday in a particular month will get a little something extra for their special time.
40 medical transports a month
Another issue often overlooked by many is medical transport. Sometimes, citizens cannot drive themselves to medical appointments or to the hospital in times of emergency.
Donations have allowed volunteers to be able to transport anyone in Mooresburg needing a ride for medical purposes. “Drivers will take you to and from your scheduled appointments in nearby cities,” the website states.
“We average about 40 medical transports a month, including one individual 3 times per week for dialysis,” Dodson said.
The new location also hosts the Friends and Family Thrift Store, located right next door to the Center.
The Thrift Store provides a cheaper option for individuals and families alike to buy gently-used clothes and other necessities at a cheaper price than customers would face at a normal retail shop.
Listening to the public
Dodson is currently conducting a community survey to better understand what the neighborhood needs and what areas to further emphasize when helping.
This survey is available on the MCA’s website and is free for any Mooresburg citizen to take part in.
Some of the discoveries made through these surveys are that the need for cleaning supplies is on the rise with recent price increases across the nation, as well as flea and tick medicine for pets.
Serving low-income residents
The MCA is located at 313 Old Highway 11W in Mooresburg. The Friends and Family Thrift Store is open Monday thru Saturday 11-4 and the free meals may be picked up on Thursdays from 11-2.
For further information on the organization, please visit their website at mooresburgcommunity.org or call them at (423) 293-0073.