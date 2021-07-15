In the late 1970s, the deacons in an evangelical Baptist church called a special meeting with their pastor. Deacon John had accused the pastor of teaching false doctrines about the nature of God.
When the meeting started, John unloaded his complaint — “Pastor, I just can’t believe what you have been preaching! You are telling us that God’s plans cannot be thwarted and that He controls all the events of human history for His own purposes — is that fair? I’ve always thought of God as a gentleman, the kind of fellow who presents His case and then lets us work things out our own way, except when He decides to intervene in some special case.”
Pastor Bob asked him, “Where do you find that in the Bible, John? God never claims to be fair — only just. Fairness is a human standard that changes as often as our perceptions change — But God never changes, and His decrees are never altered. God is not, and cannot be, judged by any standard established by men!”
Then he opened his Bible and read about God’s ruling the affairs of nations, and His plan for redemption through the sacrifice of the Cross. Then he looked at John and asked, “Was it fair for God to send His Son to die for us? Did God ever promise to take our thoughts, whims, and petty human pride into account in His eternal councils? No! John, God is either absolute, or He is not God!”
John stood up, walked to the door, and said, “You and I don’t worship the same God.”
After that, John would not answer his pastor’s phone calls and he never returned to the church again. Instead, he moved his family to a liberal church across town.
This is not unique; it happens too often. Not long ago I asked a friend, “Do you believe that God is Sovereign?”
He answered, “Yes!”
Then I asked, “Is He sovereign over all things?”
And again, he answered, “Of Course.”
Once more, I asked, “Do you believe He is sovereign in salvation?”
This time he answered, “Well, He is to an extent.”
To an extent? — in other words, my friend believes there is a limit to God’s sovereignty. But if God is not sovereign in all, He is not sovereign at all.
Deacon John was like a lot of people, including my friend; they have unbiblical concepts of a god who thinks and acts the way they imagine a god should act.
We know nothing about God, except what He has revealed to us in Scripture. If the god you worship is less than, or different from the One true God of the Bible, then your god is one that you have created in your own imagination.
The Bible reveals some very difficult and astonishing truths about the attributes or character traits of our God. And He is infinitely more than the total of His revealed attributes but, certainly, He is nothing less.
Walter Smith, pastor of the Free Church of Scotland for 44 years in the late 1800s, wrote the hymn, IMMORTAL, INVISIBLE, GOD ONLY WISE.
The opening line is a paraphrase of 1Tim. 1:17, “Now to the King eternal, immortal, invisible, to God who alone is wise, be honour and glory forever and ever. Amen.”
In rapid succession, Smith identifies at least 23 of God’s character traits. The original hymn had five stanzas but, in most hymnbooks, the last two have been carefully combined. What we have today is an amazing hymn of reverential praise to the greatness of our God.